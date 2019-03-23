Porsche 911 Turbo Trike Is Real, Up For Grabs on eBay

Do you happen to identify yourself as a Porschephile and think you've seen it all? Well, we have a difficult time believing anybody is prepared for the 911 Turbo trike that brought us here.

13 photos



Oh, and those with a solid stomach have until the end of the month to bid on the monstrosity (you'll find the full details in the We have to mention this contraption is real. In fact, the three-wheeler is up for grabs, with the machine having been recently listed on eBay. And the seller has delivered a fair share of details about the wacky build.First of all, the rear end is said to come from a previous Neunelfer track car, so perhaps the vehicle had been crashed before donating its bits and pieces.Regardless, the chassis of the car is that of the VW Beetle and we can say the same about the engine. Speaking of which, the seller talks about the voice of the vehicle: "The exhaust is a four-branch going into a converted cherry bomb, it sounds like a treat,"As for the front end, this has been borrowed from a Honda Fireblade. And the gear head who put the whole thing together even talks about the practicality aspects of the vehicle."It is registered as a three-seater. Even though the rear seats are quite small, they haven't been a problem. If your passenger is a bit chunky the backrest just pulls out and they can sit behind you as on a motorcycle - no seat belt required if sitting behind the rider, while there are two retractable lap belts for rear seats, as required by law," we are being told.The seller of the abomination, which comes from the UK, assures us that the Porsche 911 Turbo trike is fully road-legal, MOT inspection and all.Oh, and those with a solid stomach have until the end of the month to bid on the monstrosity (you'll find the full details in the ad ).