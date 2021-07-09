Porsche 911 Turbo Hybrid Will Chase After McLaren Artura, Could Look Like This

It was only a matter of time before a certain Stuttgart-based carmaker finally electrified its flagship super sports car and judging by recent spy images taken at the Nurburgring, Porsche dealerships around the world will soon welcome a hybrid version of the 911 Turbo.
There’s not a lot we know about the car itself, but we can tell you a thing or two about the prototype that was spotted. First, it wore that mandatory (for Germany) yellow hybrid vehicle sticker. Second, the rear windows had been blacked out, which we suspect was done to hide parts of the battery technology, if not the batteries themselves.
According to Autocar, the electrified 992 will use a similar gearset to the Panamera and Cayenne hybrids, approximately 100 mm (3.9 inches) shorter than that used by the 991 model, thus opening space at the rear of the gearbox for a small electric motor.
Since the prototype didn’t have a visible charging port, it means the batteries may have charged through regenerative braking, although there’s no telling what setup the production spec vehicle will adopt, or how much power it will send to all four corners.
The regular 992 Turbo’s twin turbocharged 3.7-liter flat-six produces 572 hp (580 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 nm) of torque, getting you to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.7 seconds. While the hybrid version will likely be heavier, it should also be a little more potent, so expect similar performance.
Once it does arrive, it should serve as a direct rival for the new McLaren Artura, which packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with a plug-in hybrid system.
As for looks, here’s a fresh take on this upcoming 911 Turbo Hybrid (or e-Hybrid), courtesy of Berhard Reichel, who was kind enough to point out all the changes he made to the design. There’s a different bumper with e-Hybrid written on it, minor changes to the frunk, e-Hybrid badging on the skirts, neon green accents on the mirrors, headrests and steering wheel, plus neon green calipers, just like on the Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid.
From afar, it should look just like any other 911 Turbo, and we have no doubt that it will also accelerate like one as well.
