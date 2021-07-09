Mysterious Porsche 911 Turbo Caught Hiding Hybrid Power at the Nurburgring

Porsche has quite a few new or updated models in the making, including several 911s, like the one on stilts compared by many with the iconic Safari. Moreover, they are also working on electrified versions of the sports car, and it is one of these that was recently caught by our spies doing the usual rounds on the Nurburgring.
The scooped prototype has an identical front end to the latest 911 Turbo. The side sills are also present, and so are the fat rear fenders, complete with the air intakes. At the back, the bumper looks the same, but the diffuser is less aggressive and incorporates not four, but two tailpipes.
As for the eyebrow-raiser, that would be the yellow sticker on the rear windscreen, which is mandatory for test cars hiding electrified power. There are no visible charging ports on the outside, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s not a plug-in hybrid, because Porsche still has a lot of prepping to do.
Our man with the cam said, quoting undisclosed sources, that the electrified 911 tester has a 400-volt system, and that the batteries are hidden behind the front seats, which would explain the blacked-out rear windows.
The electric motor(s) will help boost the 911 Turbo’s output beyond the 572 HP produced by the twin turbocharged 3.8-liter six-cylinder boxer engine, in turn a 32 HP improvement over its predecessor. Due to the weight penalty, the car might match the ICE-powered version’s 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96 kph) sprint time of 2.7 seconds and 198 mph (320 kph) top speed.
In terms of pricing, customers will have to pay more than the $174,300 MSRP of the 2021 911 Turbo Coupe in the United States. It’s still too early to tell whether the model, believed to be dubbed either the Porsche 911 Turbo Hybrid or 911 Turbo E-Hybrid, and to premiere in 2023 or 2024 with the mid-cycle refresh of the 992, will get a Cabriolet version too.
