Porsche 911 "Targa Limo" Looks Like an Open-Air Panamera Alternative

In the old days, poor people had horses, and the rich drove cars. Now it's the other way around... kind of. That's why this Porsche 911 4-door has the open part over the passenger section, where some old automobiles had the chauffeur exposed to the elements. Nothing says "I have money" than not caring if you're too sick to take Zoom calls the next days.
During the 991 period, roughly seven years ago, the Porsche Targa top made an amazing return. It combined a glass dome, the famous silver hoop, and a soft-top into one amazing convertible experience. For some reason, people aren't as excited about this in 992 formats. Maybe the performance of the Turbo S is just too good to ignore, or the lack of enthusiasm for convertibles is to blame.
Maybe a quick rendering will jog their passion for 911. Chinese artist Sugar Design has taken advantage of a popular idea - the four-door 911 - to make another kind of Targa model. It's a full four-seater with an extended wheelbase and an open rear section. We're most excited to see how the extra set of doors flow with the elongated bodywork. Though it wouldn't be the most practical or popular model, people would really take notice if Porsche ever made such a strange vehicle.
The Panamera is obviously supposed to fill the role of a 4-door 911. It's even trying to copy the shape of the roof and shoulder lines from its sports car stablemate. However, the rear-engined layout remains unique to the Neunelfer.
While purely fictional, this rendering can be connected to many actual cars. For example, there's the ultra-rare $1.5 million Maybach Landaulet. And as for rear-engined sedans, we can mention everything from the Tatra T700 to the Tucker Torpedo and Corvair.
