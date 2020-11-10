Retro Porsche Panamera: Sports Sedan Imagined as 4-Door Vintage 911

The Panamera isn't getting that much attention right now because of the Taycan EV, but it's still one of the most interesting German cars of all time. For a short while, it was also the most harshly criticized Porsche, and we want to know what the reaction would have been if it came out in the 1960s.
The Panamera was supposed to be the four-door of 911s, but they failed some of the design with the first generation. This is because the company had some really tall officials who wanted to be able to sit in the back. And so, the smooth, uninterrupted curve of the roof was changed to make extra headroom.
To be honest, a new concept from an iconic brand is never going to be universally loved. But you can't carve wood without cutting against the grain. And after about a decade in production, the Panamera is now a core part of the Porsche brand.
Retro cars, on the other hand, are automatically cool, even ones that were seen as ugly when they came out. Porsche did have a couple of pigs over the years, and today, we'll pretend that the Panamera came out as a four-door version of the 901, aka the original 911.
This would make it a rear-engined machine, which sounds strange at first. But it's really not. Back in the late 1930s, many automakers were developing such cars. We can think of many other family cars from a later period which had their pistons in the rear: Fiat 850, the original Skoda Rapid and 120, Renault 8/10, and especially the sexy Volkswagen 411, which entered production in 1968 as a two-door and a sedan based on Beetle-like architecture.
So it's not impossible to imagine a Porsche brand that finds new customers with this 911-based family sedan. And thanks to this rendering video by TheSketchMonkey, we can also visualize such a novel idea.
