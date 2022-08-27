Porsche 911 R: The Lightest Neunelfer Ever Produced

The story of the 911 R begins with Rolf Wütherich, the passenger in James Dean’s “Little Bastard” Porsche 550 Spyder at the time of the actor’s fatal crash. The World War II veteran, who used to be a Luftwaffe mechanic and pilot during those troubled times, turned to racing and engineering in the aftermath of the deadliest conflict in history. Merely an idea in the fall of 1966, the R project was described by Rolf Wütherich as being “superior to the current competition in its power-to-weight ratio.”