Extremely Rare Porsche 911 R Shows Just Over 7k Miles

Introduced at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the R from the 991 generation is a 911 that combines the underpinnings of the GT3 RS with a weight-saving diet, less aerodynamic trickery, and a slick manual transmission. Worldwide production was limited to 991 units.
The R used to retail at $214,775 sans optional extras. Chassis number WP0AF2A97GS195086 is a black-finished example with black leather upholstery, black-painted wheels, and yellow-painted monobloc calipers.
Options further include the Sport Design Exterior carbon-fiber mirror caps, Light Design Package, Smoking Package, bodyside stripes with the German automaker’s script in red, a top tint for the windshield, a front-axle lift, and a designation plaque constructed from aluminum. An extended fuel tank, clear taillights, carbon-fiber illuminated door sill guards, infotainment with the navigation module, air conditioning, and premium audio are also featured.
Even the Dunlop Sport Maxx Race tires, which measure 245/35 up front and 305/30 out back, are listed as optional extras. Equipped with rear-axle steering, the lightweight special edition had a shock absorber replaced in 2019. Offered on Bring a Trailer with a set of spare tires, this amazing machine further sweetens the deal with a transferable Platinum warranty.
Backed up by a clean history report from Carfax and a similarly clean title in the seller’s name, chassis number WP0AF2A97GS195086 brings the point home with its magnesium roof and carbon-fiber hood. Full exterior paint protection film was applied in June 2018, and the seller also treated this ultra-collectible Neunelfer to ceramic coating in January 2019.
The fire extinguisher has been relocated to the trunk, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel frames an instrument cluster with green lettering. That’s an homage to the original R, which is even rarer. In addition to four prototypes, the Zuffenhausen-based automaker produced 20 cars. Five were raced by the German outfit, and the remaining 15 were sold to customers.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with just a little over 7,000 miles (11,265 kilometers) on the clock, the black-on-black 911 R is currently going for $180,000 after four bids. The online auction ends on September 4th at 8.00 pm.
