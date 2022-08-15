This One-Off Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Celebrates 50 Years of Porsche in Taiwan

Back in 1972, the 911E was introduced to Taiwan, a self-governing country that the People’s Republic of China would like to get its greasy fingers on. Although the current geopolitical climate doesn’t call for any kind of celebration in Taiwan, whose official name is the Republic of China, the marque celebrates 50 years of presence in the island nation.
The 911 Carrera GTS-50 Year Anniversary One of a Kind may be a mouthful, but from a geopolitical standpoint, it’s also a middle finger salute to Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party. For that alone, Zuffenhausen’s best-known company deserves a huge round of applause.
Prepped by the peeps at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the one-of-one sports car is finished in a beautiful shade of Irish Green to symbolize the subtropical island that’s covered largely in evergreen forests. Taiwan Green would’ve been even better, but hey, that’s good enough. The color also pays tribute to the first 911E sold in Taiwan, a 1972 model finished in Lizard Green. The side skirts of the anniversary vehicle are rocking an outline of the main island’s coastline with the Porsche logo, both of them in white.
Turbo S Exclusive Design center-lock wheels also need to be mentioned, together with door sill guards that read “50 Years of Porsche in Taiwan.” The Porsche lettering in the taillight strip is matte black, and a special badge of the Taiwan coastline is embossed on the storage compartment lid. The car will be auctioned in the coming months, and the proceeds will be donated to the Taiwanese division’s Dream Together charity partners.
The GTS currently stands at the very top of the Carrera range. Priced at $142,600 in the United States in rear-drive flavor, the fixed-head coupe is rocking 473 horsepower from a 3.0-liter boxer with a twin-turbo setup.
The GTS is a handling-oriented variant of the 911, which borrows the high-performance braking system from the Turbo. Prospective customers are offered a seven-speed manual as standard. Targa and Cabriolet body styles, all-wheel drive, and a dual-clutch gearbox are notable optional extras.
