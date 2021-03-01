Porsche 911 GT3s Rendered in Exotic Paint-to-Sample Colors Will Make Your Day

The all-new Porsche 911 GT3 is available in 14 colors ranging from no-cost hues like Guards Red and Racing Yellow to special finishes like Shark Blue and Lava Orange. But it's okay if you don't like any of them because you can have the 911 GT3 in any color you want through Porsche's Paint-to-Sample (PTS) program.
Going with the PTS option means you can specify any color out there for your 911 GT3, but you can also opt for hues that have been offered in the past. The folks over at Champion Porsche did a bunch of renderings to showcase the 911 GT3 in existing PTS colors, and they picked some of the most exotic finishes out there.
First up is Arena Red, a darker yet richer metallic shade of red. It obviously goes well with dark wheels and contrasting brake calipers. Then there's Oak Green, a modern and metallic take on the classic British Racing Green.
If that's too dark for you, you're probably going to be happy with Mint Green. A color that has adorned every Porsche model out there in the last decade, Mint Green makes the 992-generation 911 GT3 look absolutely fantastic.
Finally, they also digitally wrapped the 911 GT3 in San Marino Blue Metallic. While it retains the sparkle of standard Gentian Blue, it's brighter and flashier. Perhaps a better option to the lively yet somewhat flat Shark Blue.
These colors, plus any other hues you can think of, will be available through the PTS option, but you have to keep in mind that such a finish will fetch more than the special colors that are readily available in the configurator. Expect to pay in excess of $11,000 for this privilege.
The 992-generation GT3 is the most powerful of its kind, thanks to an all-motor 4.0-liter flat-six rated at 520 PS and 470 Nm of torque (513 HP and 347 lb-ft). While it's not more potent than the previous RS, a revised version with a beefed-up flat-six will surely follow. Available with a six-speed manual or a PDK, the 992 GT3 hits 62 mph (100 kph) in as quick as 3.4 seconds and tops out at 199 mph (320 kph).
