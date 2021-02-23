The bull-e Limited Edition e-Scooter Brings Some Drama to Urban Mobility

4 Porsche Teases New 911 GT3 Cup Wrapped in Psychedelic Depictions of Famed Tracks

2 Here's How the Porsche 911 GT3 Evolved Over the Years

1 Watch the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Lap the Nurburgring and Hit Almost 180 MPH

More on this:

Here's the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 in Every Color Available

As it usually happens, Porsche has introduced the brand-new 911 GT3 in a flashy color. This time around, it was Shark Blue. But we recently saw the track-bred coupe finished in Azzuro Thetys Metallic , a color specified via the Paint-To-Sample program. But what are the standard hues you can order the new 911 GT3 in? Well, here's all 14 you can choose from. 29 photos



Onto the metallic options, there are six available, each priced at €1,237 in Germany (about $1,503 at the current exchange rates). Options include the already familiar Carrara White and Jet Black, but you can also pick from metallic shades of gray such as Agate Grey, Dolomite Silver, and GT Silver. If white, grey, and black aren't your thing, you can go with Gentian Blue, a deep and sparkly shade of blue that goes well with the 911 GT3's black trim elements.



The third tier in the standard palette includes the so-called special colors. They cost €3,570 ($4,338), and options include the Shark Blue of the debut model, Crayon, and Lava Orange plus Python Green; both are carried over from the previous 911 GT3.



If none of the above tickles your fancy, you have no choice but to access the Paint-to-Sample program. Available in the Porsche configurator under "custom color," it allows you to choose from a range of pre-approved hues, but you can also submit your own sample. Do you want your 911 GT3 finished in



You can combine any color with one of six wheel finishes available. On top of the standard silver, Porsche offers rims in Satin Black, Satin Black with a Shark Blue or Guards Red lip, Satin Neodyme, and Satin Darksilver. The simpler rims cost €1,190 ($1,446), while the two options with colored accents are priced at €1,785 ($2,169).



The 992-generation 911 GT3 is not available in Porsche's U.S. configurator as of this writing, but that will change soon. The standard and special colors will obviously remain the same for North America. That said, what's your favorite so far? Let me know in the comments box below. I'm split between Lava Orange and Python Green. Porsche offers four no-cost colors for the winged GT3. Two of them are the basic and non-metallic white and black. If you want a livelier hue without paying a premium, there's Guards Red and Racing Yellow.Onto the metallic options, there are six available, each priced at €1,237 in Germany (about $1,503 at the current exchange rates). Options include the already familiar Carrara White and Jet Black, but you can also pick from metallic shades of gray such as Agate Grey, Dolomite Silver, and GT Silver. If white, grey, and black aren't your thing, you can go with Gentian Blue, a deep and sparkly shade of blue that goes well with the 911 GT3's black trim elements.The third tier in the standard palette includes the so-called special colors. They cost €3,570 ($4,338), and options include the Shark Blue of the debut model, Crayon, and Lava Orange plus Python Green; both are carried over from the previous 911 GT3.If none of the above tickles your fancy, you have no choice but to access the Paint-to-Sample program. Available in the Porsche configurator under "custom color," it allows you to choose from a range of pre-approved hues, but you can also submit your own sample. Do you want your 911 GT3 finished in Ferrari's Rosso Corsa or Mopar's Plum Crazy ? The Germans will do that for you, but it will cost you way more than a special color.You can combine any color with one of six wheel finishes available. On top of the standard silver, Porsche offers rims in Satin Black, Satin Black with a Shark Blue or Guards Red lip, Satin Neodyme, and Satin Darksilver. The simpler rims cost €1,190 ($1,446), while the two options with colored accents are priced at €1,785 ($2,169).The 992-generation 911 GT3 is not available in Porsche's U.S. configurator as of this writing, but that will change soon. The standard and special colors will obviously remain the same for North America. That said, what's your favorite so far? Let me know in the comments box below. I'm split between Lava Orange and Python Green.