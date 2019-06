Sure, the current 911 RSR Le Mans racer is also rear-mid-engined, since the positions of the street car's engine and gearbox have been switched, but this still isn't a GT1.With that out of the way, it looks like the Internet wants a new take on the said model. And what does the world wide web do when it has such desires? It comes up with a set of renderings, of course.And we're looking at a few pixel works that transform the 911 GT1. Minor aero changes aside, the whole rear bodywork has been skipped. Among others, this means the rear wing has gone missing, so I wonder how this contraption would handle the 24H of Le Mans. Speaking of which, I'll remind you the 2019 edition of the race ends in less than three hours.Returning to the virtual trip we have here, this comes from Yasid Oozear, an artist who loves to mess with icons.And here's what the man had to say about this work: "Nothing wrong in messing up a perfectly fine GT1 911 just for giggles. Right? It’s fun to explore more of these to see what else I can do as my Mutants, and a wingless one seems to be rather interesting,"Oh, and did I mention that the flat-six heart of the machine has been left behind in favor of a V8 unit? Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to zoom in on that engine.