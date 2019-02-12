Porsche Cayman GT4 Trades Manual Gearbox for PDK in Hurricane Harvey Rebuild

Well, Florida-based BGB Motorsports is already working to change that, fitting a street Cayman GT4 with a PDK, but only to send the car to the racetrack. Allow us to elaborate.
The 911-animated mid-engined Porsche we have here was destroyed by the Hurrican Harvey. However, given the limited production of the car, the owner asked the said specialist to rebuild the car last year.
And while the Cayman GT4 had already been gifted with certain upgrades back in 2017, the aficionado behind the wheel has now commissioned a complete racecar build.
So, PDK aside, the Porscha has been gifted with air jacks, three-way adjustable dampers, Forgeline GS1R wheels, Cayman GT4 Clubsport brakes, an IMSA roll cage and all mandatory safety bits (harnesses, fire suppression and power distribution).
Oh, and this is what the aftermarket developer had to say about swapping the three-pedal setup of the GT4 for a PDK: "Yes, two years ago we made history by putting a 6-spd transmission in a GT3 RS and while we believe that it’s important to #savemanuals, lots of mercenaries play both sides of the fence!"
As you can notice in the Instagram post below, we're currently talking about work in progress and we'll bring you fresh info on the project as soon as we get our keyboards on it.
