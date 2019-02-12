Porsche Cayman GT4 Trades Manual Gearbox for PDK in Hurricane Harvey Rebuild

One of our latest projects in the shop is the race conversion of this awesome #Porsche #CaymanGT4 road car that was resurrected as a Hurricane Harvey flood victim last year! In 2017 we did the first round of upgrades and this winter the owner decided to send it back for conversion to full race duty; in doing so we have added air jacks, 3-way dampers form @motioncontrolsuspension, lightweight GS1R wheels from @forgeline, #caymangt4clubsport brakes from @pfcbrakes, an IMSA spec 1.75” * .095” DOM roll cage and all required safety bits in the form of harnesses, fire suppression and power distribution. Last but not least we are doing a transmission swap and will attempt to create the world’s first GT4 street car with PDK! Yes, 2 years ago we made history by putting a 6-spd transmission in a #GT3RS and while we believe that it’s important to #savemanuals, lots of mercenaries play both sides of the fence! #PDK #midengine #midenginemonday #flatsix #flatsix #instaporsche #cars #carsofinstagram #becauseracecar

