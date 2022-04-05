Popular Ford Bronco Will Lose One of the Most Coveted Features Starting Next Month

We know Ford has problems with the Bronco production and is working hard to speed up deliveries of the popular off-roader. Last month Ford announced that the Bronco would be delivered without “critical features” to alleviate the chip shortage problems. It seems Ford has now identified the critical features to be removed and will start building the Bronco without the factory navigation system for now.
Chip shortages have crippled the automotive industry across the board, but somehow Ford appears to be particularly affected. Ford had to shut down production at several assembly plants and the Bronco, one of the most popular models in its lineup, has seen huge delivery delays. At first, Ford favored halting deliveries until the critical components would become available but later on, it changed its mind.
Instead of waiting for the missing chips to arrive, Ford decided to still deliver the vehicles to customers, even without some non-safety-related but critical features. People cheered at the idea, although they wondered what non-safety critical features would be dropped. Most hopped for the start&stop system to be scrapped, but it turns out Ford decided differently.
According to Ford Authority, Ford will deliver the Bronco without the factory navigation system starting next month. This is a popular optional feature currently available on Big Bend, Black Diamond, and Badlands trims as part of the Mid Package (222A equipment group). It also comes standard on the Badlands trims equipped with the High (333A) or Lux Package (334A), as well as on the Outer Banks and Wildtrak trims.
The removal of the navigation system is treated as a feature in Ford’s catalog, having assigned the 59D code. It’s a required “feature”, so the factory navigation has effectively been removed from the 2022 Ford Bronco lineup altogether. Hopefully, the removal is only temporary, until Ford will see better chip fortunes. Unlike other features lost due to chip shortages, the navigation would not be available as a retrofit at a later time.
On the other hand, many people argue that factory navigation is awful anyway and a smartphone would serve you better. We’re not sure whether the Bronco will still feature goodies like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto without the navigation. If it does, no one would complain about the missing navigation, as Google Maps is better anyway.
