Forget Ice/Dirt Mountain, Ford Has a Bigger Problem With Bronco Deliveries

We know the chip shortages in the automotive industry are bad, just as we know Ford was one of the carmakers that suffered the most. The Bronco, being the most popular model in Ford’s lineup at the moment, is especially affected. Nevertheless, it seems that despite Ford’s best efforts, the Broncos keep piling up on overflow parking lots.
As if the hundreds of Bronco SUVs at Ice/Dirt Mountain near Ford’s Michigan assembly plant were not enough, Ford seems to have a bigger problem now. According to Bronco6G forum user Bryan, Ford is now filling another parking lot with unfinished Broncos. This one is in Allen Park, close to Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. A video posted online also shows hundreds of Ford Bronco SUVs waiting for better days in the parking lot.
“Dirt/Ice/Mud mountain must be full as I rolled by a Ford parking lot in Allen Park, it was loaded with Broncos,” wrote Bryan on the Bronco6G forum. “Many were being unloaded from car haulers and filling several parking lots. Didn’t count them, but would guess hundreds, they were all over some mixed in with other personal vehicles. Anywhere there was a space they were putting a Bronco.”
The video that Bryan posted indicates that Ford's problem with missing components for the Bronco has worsened in the past weeks. Ford promised they will complete all the Broncos at Dirt Mountain by the end of May, but later a revised plan was put in place to deliver the vehicles to customers even without critical components, as long as this doesn't affect safety. The decision to continue building the SUVs without the necessary components seems a wise one.
The situation seems to have gotten a little better in the past couple of days though, based on more recent comments to the Bronco6G post. Ford is not the only one suffering from chip shortages, as some users of the same forum were quick to point out. Overflow parking lots filled with unfinished vehicles can be seen throughout all of southeast Michigan, including near GM’s plant in Flint.
