Presently, the name Polestar is associated with making elegantly styled passenger cars. There are two of them presently in the carmaker’s portfolio, the Polestar 1 and the Polestar 2 , as well as a series of other concepts meant to envision the brand’s future.What Polestar hasn’t done so far - and to be honest, it probably never will – is a trailer for the transportation industry. But that’s not stopping talented designers from having a go at such a project.The vehicle we have in the gallery above is a creation of a Turin-based designer by the name of Bruno Arena. It is a vehicle years and miles away from what Polestar presently makes, but maybe equally as exciting.Created as a 10-wheeler, the OnTour as it’s called has been designed as a platform for trailer transportation. It is modular, meaning it can accommodate a variety of containers on it, making it ideal for use in a wide range of industries.Comprising the tractor head and a rear support platform, the OnTour looks like it is perfectly capable of supporting various types of containers in different sizes, and possibly even platforms for the transportation of other Polestar vehicles.The design is of course just that, which means its maker did not try to envision a drivetrain for it. Because he chose to brand the vehicle Polestar, we can easily imagine some type of electric powertrain fitted in there somewhere. Also, it wouldn’t be far fetched to believe such a build would also be autonomous to some degree.You can have a look at some of the other work Bruno Arena is behind on the designer’s official Instagram page.