Polestar 1 Preparing For European Debut At 2018 Geneva Motor Show

After being revealed in October 2017 in Shanghai, China, the Polestar 1
is much obliged to show itself in the flesh at the 88th edition of the Geneva Motor Show. The premiere is set for March 6, with the event going live at 16:30 pm (Central European Time).
“We are looking forward to exhibiting at the Geneva Motor Show,”
said Thomas Ingenlath, chief executive officer of Polestar, “and are excited to hear feedback and see the reactions from the public on our first car and our new brand.”
Bearing in mind it’s a SPA-based grand tourer with seating for four and 600 horsepower from a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, there’s but one reaction to expect.
Torque is also staggering, with Polestar rating the 1 at 1,000 Nm (738 pound-feet). Bragging rights don’t stop here, for the two-door supercoupe promises an electric-only range of 150 kilometers (93 miles). With this kind of specifications under its belt, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that pricing is rumored to start between €130,000 and €150,000, which converts to $160,130 and $184,765.
Production will start in mid-2019 and will be understandably limited in volume, and as mentioned at the beginning of the article, the 1 will be manufactured in China. Two more Polestar models are in the offing, with the 2 and 3 also confirmed by the carmaker.
The Polestar 2 all-electric vehicle is designed to rival the Tesla Model 3, which is why the newcomer is expected to carry a sticker in the ballpark of €40,000. The Polestar 3, meanwhile, is a “larger-style SUV”
that’s anticipated to be extremely close to the XC60 in terms of exterior dimensions.