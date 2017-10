Polestar 1 Convertible Rendering Is So Good, It Should Be Built

All in all, it’s not a bad effort at all, not when the Polestar 1 was originally intended as a flagship Volvo coupe if former design chief Thomas Ingenlath is to be believed. And for an estimated price ranging between $150,000 and $177,000, you can bet your sweet bippy that Polestar had to get the One right.After being imagined as a shooting brake, the time has come for the Polestar 1 to pose as a soft-top convertible. Coming courtesy of St. Petersburg-based graphic designer Aksyonov Nikita , the rendering makes the plug-in hybrid sports grand tourer justice. But Polestar, unfortunately, won’t make it happen.At the reveal of the One, the Swedish automaker let it slip that Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 will follow up. The Two will go into production in 2019 and come in the form of a battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV). Currently in its engineering phase, the Two is will slot in the mid-size segment and, according to its creator, “will join the competition around the Tesla Model 3 .”But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The Polestar 3, by comparison, is in its finishing stages of design and will embody a “larger SUV-style BEV.” In other words, Polestar is currently working on all-electric equivalent to the SPA-based XC60 or XC90 , whichever part of the segment Polestar fancies most.In the long run, Polestar might be interested in developing a convertible of its own if the rest of the lineup meets the automaker’s sales target. After all, bear in mind Tesla is working on an all-new Roadster and Bentley’s Barnato electric sports car might be offered as a cabriolet as well.