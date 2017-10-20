Polestar 1 Convertible Rendering Is So Good, It Should Be Built

All in all, it’s not a bad effort at all, not when the Polestar 1
was originally intended as a flagship Volvo coupe if former design chief Thomas Ingenlath is to be believed. And for an estimated price ranging between $150,000 and $177,000, you can bet your sweet bippy that Polestar had to get the One right.
After being imagined as a shooting brake, the time has come for the Polestar 1 to pose as a soft-top convertible. Coming courtesy of St. Petersburg-based graphic designer Aksyonov Nikita
, the rendering makes the plug-in hybrid sports grand tourer justice. But Polestar, unfortunately, won’t make it happen.
At the reveal of the One, the Swedish automaker let it slip that Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 will follow up. The Two will go into production in 2019 and come in the form of a battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV). Currently in its engineering phase, the Two is will slot in the mid-size segment and, according to its creator, “will join the competition around the Tesla Model 3.”
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The Polestar 3, by comparison, is in its finishing stages of design and will embody a “larger SUV-style BEV.”
In other words, Polestar is currently working on all-electric equivalent to the SPA-based XC60
or XC90
, whichever part of the segment Polestar fancies most.
In the long run, Polestar might be interested in developing a convertible of its own if the rest of the lineup meets the automaker’s sales target. After all, bear in mind Tesla is working on an all-new Roadster and Bentley’s Barnato
electric sports car might be offered as a cabriolet as well.