autoevolution
 

Polestar 1 Convertible Rendering Is So Good, It Should Be Built

20 Oct 2017, 10:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With the Polestar 1, Volvo’s performance division (turned standalone automaker) made plenty of jaws drop with the performance of the plug-in hybrid powertrain. Not only that, but instead of going all-out and create a shouty supercar, Polestar imbued the One with a lot of grand touring qualities.
23 photos
Polestar 1 Convertible renderingPolestar 1 Convertible renderingPolestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1
All in all, it’s not a bad effort at all, not when the Polestar 1 was originally intended as a flagship Volvo coupe if former design chief Thomas Ingenlath is to be believed. And for an estimated price ranging between $150,000 and $177,000, you can bet your sweet bippy that Polestar had to get the One right.

After being imagined as a shooting brake, the time has come for the Polestar 1 to pose as a soft-top convertible. Coming courtesy of St. Petersburg-based graphic designer Aksyonov Nikita, the rendering makes the plug-in hybrid sports grand tourer justice. But Polestar, unfortunately, won’t make it happen.

At the reveal of the One, the Swedish automaker let it slip that Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 will follow up. The Two will go into production in 2019 and come in the form of a battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV). Currently in its engineering phase, the Two is will slot in the mid-size segment and, according to its creator, “will join the competition around the Tesla Model 3.”

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The Polestar 3, by comparison, is in its finishing stages of design and will embody a “larger SUV-style BEV.” In other words, Polestar is currently working on all-electric equivalent to the SPA-based XC60 or XC90, whichever part of the segment Polestar fancies most.

In the long run, Polestar might be interested in developing a convertible of its own if the rest of the lineup meets the automaker’s sales target. After all, bear in mind Tesla is working on an all-new Roadster and Bentley’s Barnato electric sports car might be offered as a cabriolet as well.
Polestar 1 convertible Polestar rendering Volvo PHEV grand tourer
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
VOLVO models:
VOLVO XC40VOLVO XC40 Small SUVVOLVO XC60 PolestarVOLVO XC60 Polestar Small SUVVOLVO V40 Cross CountryVOLVO V40 Cross Country CompactVOLVO V40VOLVO V40 CompactVOLVO XC60VOLVO XC60 CrossoverAll VOLVO models  