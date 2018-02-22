autoevolution
 

2019 BMW 3 Series Prototype Shows Production Design, Looks Like Smaller 5 Series

22 Feb 2018, 17:22 UTC ·
by
The 2019 BMW 3 Series is scheduled to land in October, at the Paris Motor Show, but we don't have to wait until the French venue to get an idea on the appearance of this pillar of the Bavarian automaker's range. That's because a prototype spied this week allows us to notice the styling cues of the upcoming sedan, with the test car wearing thin camouflage.
The cladding on the prototype is gone, leaving just a psychedelic wrap to conceal the design of the vehicle. Nevertheless, it's not difficult to check out the styling of the four-door.

Note that there are two prototypes here: the vehicle that appears to be white features the M Sport package, as indicated by the more aggressive air intakes in the front bumper and the air vents in the rear apron. As for the black test car, this is the non-M Sport version of the 3er.

These testers also allow us to zoom in on the production lights of the G20 3er, with the LED headlights being clearly visible.

The generation change will see the BMW 3 Series switching to the CLAR platform, which has already proven itself under the 7 and 5 Series. Speaking of which, the 2019 3 Series design shows that BMW continues to play the matryoshka doll card, with the newcomer appearing to sport a baby 5 Series look.

As we mentioned last week, the engine lineup of the G20 3 Series will be extremely complex. The hostilities will kick off with the 150 hp 318i, a three-cylinder model.

Next up, we have the 204 hp 320i (we've reached turbo-four territory), which can also be had in 170 hp Efficient Dynamics form and the 330i with its 265 hp.

The M Performance provisional range-topper will be the M340i we spied on multiple occasions, which will deliver 380 hp.

Given BMW's electrification plans, we'll receive a pair of plug-in hybrid models, namely the 230 hp 325e iPerformance and the 265 hp 330e iPerformance, with both coming in xDrive all-paw form.

On the diesel front, we'll receive the 136 hp 316d, the 238 hp 325d and the 265 hp 330d. As for the M Performance part, the M340d is set to deliver at least 320 hp.

Then we have the next-generation M3. Wearing the G80 codename, this will ditch the current twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six in favor of the new S58 motor packing a similar configuration. The latter will debut on the X3 M and is expected to deliver 460 hp.

And now that the carmaker is working on the iX3 electric SUV, we could see the powertrain of the crossover spawning a 3 Series-sized electric sedan.

The G20 incarnation of the BMW 3 Series is expected to hit the market in March next year.
