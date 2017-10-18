Polestar 1 Immediately Gets Rendered as a Shooting Break, It's That Beautiful

Well, it turns out we were right: it wasn't going to be a Volvo coupe, but a Polestar 1 (pun intended). Things have moved rather quickly over in Sweden: it was only just a few months ago that Polestar was Volvo's performance division making its cars faster and a lot more cyan. Now, under its Chinese tutelage, Volvo
decided to spin Polestar off into a separate entity with its own range of vehicles, and the 1 is the first of them.
Let's go quickly through the specs here. This performance GT is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle with exactly 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) obtained from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and two electric motors over the rear axle. It is essentially a modified version of the T8 powertrain available in the Volvo XC90, XC60
, and S90 models.
The company hasn't released any performance figures, but considering the configuration, we expect it to be pretty fast. It did say, however, that it can cover up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) in "Pure Mode," meaning a lot of its owners could only fire up the internal combustion engine over the weekend.
There's really not a lot you can dislike about the Polestar 1, if anything. The company even talked about its next projects, and sadly, they don't include a shooting brake version of the GT. It's definitely not as sexy as the coupe, but we think it's the only other body style that would fit its design apart from a convertible.
The next Polestar, however, is going to be a Tesla Model 3 competitor - a mid-sized electric sedan - which should enter production two years from now, while the third one will be an electric SUV
/crossover slotting between the previous two in terms of price.
Making the Polestar 1 Shooting Brake wouldn't be as easy as this rendering suggests, though. This is just a Polestar 1 with a V90
rear, or a V90 without its rear doors and a few inches of its original length. An actual 1 Shooting Brake would require a lot more finesse, but this image is still good enough to show us how undeniably sexy it would be.