Polaris Unveils Ranger XP Kinetic, an All-Electric UTV With 110 Horsepower

Polaris has unveiled the Ranger XP Kinetic, an all-electric UTV that it describes as the smoothest riding UTV ever built. It will reach dealers in summer 2022, and it will be available in two trim levels. Either version comes with a 110-horsepower electric motor, the most powerful ever found in a side-by-side UTV.
The Ranger XP Kinetic's electric motor has a torque output of 140 lb.-ft (190 Nm), and the company says it can tow 1,134 kilograms (ca. 2,500 lbs.), while its hauling capability is rated at 567 kilograms (ca. 1,250 lbs.). The latter is described as an industry best.
The Premium trim comes with a 14.9-kWh lithium-ion battery, which offers an estimated range of 70 kilometers (ca. 45 miles). The Ultimate trim offers a 29.8-kWh battery that promises a range of up to 130 kilometers (ca. 80 miles).
Ground clearance sits at 35.5 centimeters (ca. 13.9inches), while suspension travel is 25.4 centimeters (ca. 10 inches). Polaris fits the Ranger XP Kinetic with the 8-ply, Pro Armor X-Terrain tires, which are meant to provide maximum traction and durability for all-terrain use.
According to Polaris, the all-electric powertrain has scheduled maintenance costs lower by 70 percent when compared to conventionally powered vehicles, based on estimates over a five-year timeframe.
The battery has five-year warranty coverage, while the electric powertrain has three-year coverage, and the vehicle is backed by a one-year factory warranty. Since this is an EV, it makes no engine noise and no emissions, while it does not require replacing parts like clutches, filters, spark plugs, or engine oil.
It comes with a built-in 3kW charger on the Premium trim level and with a 6kW charger on the Ultimate. Both work with a Level 1/Level 2 EV charge cord that can be plugged into a 120/240-volt outlet. Both can fill up their respective battery from zero to full charge in five hours, according to estimates.
There is also a 9kW optional charging system for the Ultimate, or a 6kW charger for the Premium trim, cutting charging times in half. The best possible result is with a 240-Volt power supply, Polaris notes. The figures for charging times, warranty coverage, and range estimates are provisional and some of them are manufacturer estimates. Pricing will be announced at a later date.
