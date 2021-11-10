Side-by-Sides Will Never Be the Same After You Experience the 225 HP RZR Pro R

Off-roading in a small, capable vehicle the likes of side-by-sides or ATVs brings with it sensations like no other. People know this, and this is why the segment continues to be a very lucrative one, despite the onslaught of off-roaders of all shapes and sizes coming from all over the place.
One of the biggest players on the side-by-side market is Polaris, a company with several such high-profile vehicles in its portfolio, big names like the RZR, Ranger, or General. It is the RZR that will probably be the talk of the week after the range welcomed on Tuesday “the most powerful and advanced side-by-sides of all time.” A very bold statement, to say the least, but one that at least at first glance is backed by numbers.
The new range of RZR machines now comprises two new models, the RZR Pro R and RZR Turbo R, joining the existing and already rich offering. Both pack the same engine, which for one of them is “the most powerful engine ever put into a stock side-by-side,” a one-piece chassis, and the industry’s widest stance.
The engine is a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter unit running four cylinders, but that’s not the impressive bit. The impressive bit would be the 225 hp the engine is capable of generating in the Pro R (the Turbo is a tad tamed at 181 hp), sending them to the Pro Armor five-lug wheels.
The said one-piece chassis comes with a “fully-welded roll cage, strengthened unitized hubs, and massive boxed steel A-arms,” thus ensuring people riding inside will not get hurt during some unwanted event. Contributing to that is also “the industry’s widest stance,” measuring no less than 74 inches (1.88 meters).
The two new models will become available in the spring of next year, and they will sell in Sport, Premium, and Ultimate trims, and in regular and 4 configurations. The Pro R will retail from $31,999, while the Turbo R will go from $25,999.
