Platinum Is Pure American RV Gold: Drop Over $200K and Live the Mobile Life Year-Round

Mobile habitats come in all shapes, sizes, and price tags. Some are fit for families, others for the lonesome warriors. However, this next one is an oddball, to say the least. We're going to be taking a short daydream through a life lived out of a Platinum motorhome.
The Platinum is not an RV built out of highly treasured metal. However, once you find out the price for a 2023 or 2024 model, you might find yourself cashing in some of the gold bullion hidden in that safe. I say this because 2024 units can be found selling for over $200K. Time to dive deeper into this heavily modified Ford E-450 Super Duty.
First off, it should help to know a bit about the crew behind this rolling fiberglass habitat, Coach House RV. It's quite possible that this name means nothing to you, but bear with me for the next few minutes, and that will surely change. This Florida-based crew was born back in 1985, and since the early days, they have stood out against other established manufacturers. How did they do it? By crafting luxurious, reliable, and comfort-oriented RVs.
Right from the start, we can tell there's something different about the way a Platinum is shaped. This is nothing but the result of the way Coach House builds all its models. To give you a hint as to how they do it, take a good long look at the body of the Platinum. Did you notice any seams splitting the shell into separate components? Of course not! That's because these puppies are built with one-piece fiberglass living space.
So, what's hidden inside? Here's where I ran into some issues. Like most other personally owned RVs, not everyone wants you to know what the inside looks like. This might be why I ran into an issue trying to find images of the interior of Platinum units. But through the magic of YouTube, Coach House offers us a quick glance into the 2023 machine - no 2024 model images yet. Personally, I went a step further and found interiors from older models, just to help you see some of the design progression and possibilities.
What I realized as I compared the interiors was that Coach House can really offer you just about any type of living space you seek. From the slightly rustic yet modern unit to the minimalist but luxurious leather-filled one, if you've got the bucks, you've got a dream cave. Just so we're on the same page, it's mentioned that synthetic leather is crafting these abodes, so rather PETA-friendly.
As for the sort of features you can find inside, the rounded shell appears to reduce some of the available space, so things are a bit tight. But, owners can still find all the inner workings of a fully functional home. There's a fridge, cooktop, countertop, dinette, bedroom, and clearly a bathroom. There's also plenty of storage for all your goods and gear.
kW generator, 30,000 BTU furnace, AC, and Firefly electrical system are available to all Platinum models. The exterior boasts things like an outdoor shower and quite a number of storage compartments. I nearly forgot to mention the hydraulic auto-leveling system. This feature is also used to control slideouts if your unit has them. Oh, and if you do happen to give Coach House a call, don't be shy; tell them about all the other features you'd like to add. Maybe some solar panels.
Try and imagine yourself in possession of a Platinum. Think about what it might be like to simply get up and go whenever you feel like it, all the while knowing you have everything you need. Now see yourself adventuring and traveling no matter the time of year. After all, we know the fiberglass is going to last. Maybe adding some tank heaters would be a good idea.
Once you get to those places you've marked on your map, let your RV level itself out, unload you'd e-bikes, kayaks, or skis, and start chasing that adrenaline. To help you come down off of your rush, a ready and capable RV sits in wait at the bottom of the slopes. Maybe it's on the side of a lake. Hey, it's your daydream; make your Platinum do whatever you want it to. I'm just the spark igniting your adventure-consuming fire.
