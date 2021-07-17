Plain-Looking 1963 Chevrolet Impala Wagon Is Actually a Big-Block Sleeper

4 1937 Plymouth P4 Rat Rod Has Mad Max Written All Over It

With only 569 miles (916 km) on the odo since it was restored, this 1963 Chevy is arguably one of the finest Impala wagons out there. And it's for sale via eBay, where While the former gets a lot of attention nowadays, being a sought-after collectible, the grocery-getter is not exactly a favorite among Impala enthusiasts. Well, I'm a big fan of 1960s stations wagons and I'm here to introduce you to a long-roof Impala that's almost as cool as a beefed-up SS.Don't let the black paint and the understated look fool you, this 1963 Impala is not your average grocery-getter. Underneath that unassuming front hood lurks a 409-cubic-inch (6.7-liter) V8, the largest and most powerful engine offered with the third-gen Impala apart from the limited-run, 427 (7.0-liter) Z11 V8.Yes, the 409 V8 is an Impala SS engine, so we're looking at an authentic sleeper with 340 horsepower on tap. And speaking of authenticity, this wagon came with the 409 from the factory, so it's a numbers-matching mill (as is the two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission). And the grocery-getter flexes a pristine exterior and a flawless interior thanks to a frame-off restoration.Sure, the black exterior makes it look like a hearse, but that's what makes it the perfect unassuming ride. With the right skills, this station wagon will smoke quite a few contemporary muscle cars at the drag strip.But while the exterior is perhaps a bit too sober, the interior is rather joyful thanks to its red (with a hint of orange) upholstery. And it's not just the bench seats and the carpet, the dashboard, the steering wheel, and the door panels are also finished in this hue. Gotta love them bright-colored 1960s interiors.Speaking of seating, this Impala provides enough room for nine passengers; that's three on each row of benches. To make things a bit more exotic, the third-row is facing rearward. It would make a great movie camera car , right? When not in use, the rear bench can be folded flat for extra cargo room. And there's plenty of that in these impressively long 1960s wagons.Finally, this Impala is one of the fancier 1963 examples, sporting a long list of factory-fitted convenience features. Highlights include air conditioning, power steering, power brakes, power windows, AM/FM radio, and Autronic Eye. The latter uses a light-sensing phototube to detect oncoming light and signal an amplifier to trigger the activation of low beams. It's an obsolete safety system nowadays, but it was a ground-breaking feature back then. And it's a cool item to have in a restored vehicle.With only 569 miles (916 km) on the odo since it was restored, this 1963 Chevy is arguably one of the finest Impala wagons out there. And it's for sale via eBay, where "fastlaneclassiccars" is offering it at $69,995 with the option to make an offer. That's quite the pretty penny, even for a classic Impala, but you probably won't find another one like it.

