Huge Junkyard Packed with Legendary Fords and Chevys Is Sad Yet Amazing

16 Jul 2021, 12:43 UTC ·
Most barn-find hunters claim that four-wheel treasures are getting rarer these days, but it actually depends on where you're looking for them. Sure, you won't stumble onto million-dollar 1920s Bugatti and 1960s Ferraris into a salvage yard packed with old American cars, but they often include a few rare gems.
Having introduced us to a barn packed with pre-war Fords, Ryan of Iowa Classic Cars just went for a stroll through a huge car graveyard filled with iconic Detroit-made vehicles from the past. Sadly, most of them are beyond salvageable, but the place looks like an open-air car museum that stretches over at least 50 decades.

It's doesn't matter if you're a Ford, a GM, or a Mopar guy. This field brings together vehicles from all Detroit-based brands. It's a mix of everything from 1930s Fords and 1950s land yachts to 1960s muscle cars and 1970s Malaise-era lemons.

It takes a keen eye to spot the automotive gems hidden among hundreds of common American classics, but Ryan does his best to point them out. There's a Chevy Rally Nova early into the walkaround, while a 1960 Ford Fairlane rests its funky and almost horizontal rear fins nearby.

A fan of the Volkswagen Beetle? You'll see at least a couple of them too. Or maybe you prefer the AMC Gremlin, America's take on the compact car. If you're more into muscle cars, there's a Ford Ranchero with a Ram Air induction hood waiting to be saved, while a Pontiac Grand Prix is hoping to get a new engine soon. I haven't spotted any rare Chevy Nomads in there, but there's a two-door Ford Ranch Wagon as a nice alternative.

There's a Mercury Colony Park, the company's long-forgotten station wagon, hidden in there as well. I haven't seen one of these grocery-getters in one piece in ages, so this yard find serves as a reminder that they still exist.

But things become even more interesting toward the end of the video, as Ryan gets to an area packed with old Chevrolet trucks, including a sexy Task Force, and a few cab-over haulers. There's even a rare Diamond T semi with a Cummins in there too. These are really hard to find. Ford pickups start popping up at the 13-minute mark, along with a Plymouth roadster from the 1920s.

But my favorite car in this video is the Plymouth Savoy. It emerges around the 14-minute mark and you can't miss it due to its massive rear fins. Although the Savoy became a fleet vehicle in the late 1950s, they're difficult to find nowadays and most of them require a lot of work.

So, what's your favorite field find here? Anything you'd take home and restore? Let me know in the comments.

