Pink RWB Porsche 911 1:18 Scale Model Is Ready To Offend Purists

By now, anybody with even a remote interests in the Porsche 911 has found out about the Rauh-Welt Begriff body kits. Akira Nakai's aero customisation has literally toured the world, since the Japanese aficionado travels the Globe to build each kit as a one-man show.

We're talking about a GT Spirit 1:18 model, one that's ready to bring a 993-generation RWB to your desk.



Zooming in on the details of this rear-engined machine, it's difficult to tell which part of the car is more extreme. For one thing, the most extreme elements battling for that title have to be the pink finish of the thing and its double rear wing, which also involves air intakes for the flat-six occupying the posterior of the more-than-a-toy.



The said wing is joined by aero elements adorning each of the car's fenders, so this little Zuffenhausen hero looks ready to sprint through your living room.



The track dedication of the car is highlighted by the racecar-style side windows and we can say the same thing about the red-finished tow how adorning the front fascia of the thing.



Moving to the posterior of this RWB Neunelfer, we find a missing bumper. As such, we get to see a few of the 911's tech bits, such as the chromed muffler.



Heck, even the tires of this thing have "sweet lap times" written all over them - the attention to detail found on this scale model is simply amazing.



