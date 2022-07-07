Piaggio Launches Vespa Pic Nic, Is Designed to Help You Rediscover the Beauty of Nature

Vespa Primavera is a timeless classic that revolutionized urban mobility in the sixties. The new Vespa Pic Nic is based on that very same scooter but designed and accessorized for riders who want to escape the concrete jungle and just enjoy a relaxing picnic with the one/s they love.
The sixties were complex, dynamic, and revolutionary years in all aspects, whether we’re talking about political trends, music, fashion, and so on. They were about change, breaking the norms, and blissful relaxation. A scenario in which the Vespa Primavera fit perfectly, which is why it became so massively popular.
That scooter is still around today and you can find it in various models, starting at $4,150. The small, stylish, and lightweight body is kept, as are the 12” wheels. But the scooter adds 21st century technology to the package, featuring a multi-function, full-color TFT display, a mobile app, and more.
Piaggio’s recently launched Vespa Pic Nic is a Primavera two-wheeler designed to help you rediscover the beauty of nature. Just as easy to drive as all Vespas, the Pic Nic maintains its appealing look, too, featuring a special edition “Vespa Pic Nic” plate on the front compartment, and a striking, two-tone saddle in brown shades, which gives a more sophisticated look to the scooter. The dark brown shade in the saddle is also found in decorative elements on the sides and the rubber inserts on the footrests.
Vespa Pic Nic comes in three colors: gray, picnic green, and white. All of them feature classy-looking wheels with white rims and chromed body profiles.
Some cool accessories make this special edition Vespa a picnic scooter, with Piaggio also offering an accompanying picnic basket made of woven rattan wood, which contains a removable thermal bag and a water-resistant picnic blanket. The basket can be carried in the back on the luggage rack and the blanket in the front, on the chromium-plated rack.
Piaggio’s new Vespa Pic Nic is now available to purchase in 50 and 125 engine versions, which start at €4,700 (approximately $4,800) and €5,700 (roughly $5,800), respectively.
