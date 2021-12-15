MEM Conversion Kit Turns Your Petrol-Fueled Vespa Into a Cleaner, More Powerful E-Scooter

Vespa scooters are still very popular, as there’s just something about these Piaggio two-wheelers that makes them never go out of style, even now, more than 70 years after they were introduced. Founded on more than 20 years of experience in repairing and restoring these scooters, MEM now offers electric conversion kits that can transform your petrol-fueled Vespa into a cleaner vehicle, maintaining the fun of riding it but getting rid of the polluting petrol engine and noise.
Compatible with various small frame Vespa scooters, the conversion kit developed by German company MEM can be used with various models such as the Vespa V50 NLR, Spezial, 125 Primavera, 125 ET3, Motovespa T3, and more. If you can’t find your model here, be sure to contact MEM for more information.
MEM claims its conversion kit keeps the modifications of the frame to a minimum, with everything being very easy to install for anyone with average experience. You only need to drill two 8.5 mm (0.33”) holes to mount the motor controller, and they won’t be visible from the outside. The frame of your Vespa remains fully compatible with petrol engines, just in case you change your mind.
MEM’s conversion kit comes in two versions. The first one is a 1.5 kW kit, which comes with a 10” brushless hub motor and offers a top speed of 50 kph (31 mph). It has a 32 Ah custom-shaped battery that guarantees up to 70 km (43 miles) on a single charge.
If you opt for the other kit, you’ll get the 4 kW version that offers a top speed of 80 kph (50 mph) and a range of up to 45 km (28 miles) per charge.
Depending on the kit you choose, you get up to 15 hp with your new electric scooter, while the original 50cc petrol engine has only 1.8 hp.
Both versions use a contactor switch, the original throttle handle of your Vespa, while the clutch becomes the rear brake lever. There’s also a built-in reader for a contactless key, being placed underneath the left side of the handlebars. A new custom cable harness and headlight are included and all the cables are routed safely, being protected by extra shrink tubing or ductwork where needed.
The Vespa small frame electric conversion kits are the creation of German startup MEM Motors, founded by an enthusiastic Vespa rider, who is also a professional mechanic with an additional background in electric vehicles. He’s been repairing and restoring Vespas for over 25 years, and this conversion kit is the result of two years of work, testing, and improving the system.
Now the conversion kit is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and a pledge of €4,186 (approximately $4,700) will get you the 1.5 kW version. The 4 kW conversion kit requires a pledge of at least €4,747 (around $5,340). The estimated delivery date is August 2022.
MEM claims its conversion kit keeps the modifications of the frame to a minimum, with everything being very easy to install for anyone with average experience. You only need to drill two 8.5 mm (0.33”) holes to mount the motor controller, and they won’t be visible from the outside. The frame of your Vespa remains fully compatible with petrol engines, just in case you change your mind.
MEM’s conversion kit comes in two versions. The first one is a 1.5 kW kit, which comes with a 10” brushless hub motor and offers a top speed of 50 kph (31 mph). It has a 32 Ah custom-shaped battery that guarantees up to 70 km (43 miles) on a single charge.
If you opt for the other kit, you’ll get the 4 kW version that offers a top speed of 80 kph (50 mph) and a range of up to 45 km (28 miles) per charge.
Depending on the kit you choose, you get up to 15 hp with your new electric scooter, while the original 50cc petrol engine has only 1.8 hp.
Both versions use a contactor switch, the original throttle handle of your Vespa, while the clutch becomes the rear brake lever. There’s also a built-in reader for a contactless key, being placed underneath the left side of the handlebars. A new custom cable harness and headlight are included and all the cables are routed safely, being protected by extra shrink tubing or ductwork where needed.
The Vespa small frame electric conversion kits are the creation of German startup MEM Motors, founded by an enthusiastic Vespa rider, who is also a professional mechanic with an additional background in electric vehicles. He’s been repairing and restoring Vespas for over 25 years, and this conversion kit is the result of two years of work, testing, and improving the system.
Now the conversion kit is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and a pledge of €4,186 (approximately $4,700) will get you the 1.5 kW version. The 4 kW conversion kit requires a pledge of at least €4,747 (around $5,340). The estimated delivery date is August 2022.