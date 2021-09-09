Piaggio 1 E-Scooter Finally Hits the Market, It Aims to Please the Youngsters

It might resemble in looks the Piaggio Zip scooter of the 90s, but the new Piaggio 1 electric two-wheeler is all about being modern and appealing to the younger generation. Developed for urban mobility, the scooter promises to be practical and agile.
Teased earlier this year, the Piaggio 1 e-scooter is finally here, and according to its manufacturer, is the only one in its category to come with a large compartment under the saddle, where you can store a jet helmet.
Despite being a compact vehicle designed for city commuters, the scooter has a flat, spacious footrest, ensuring a comfortable ride. The footboards of the passengers are removable.
There’s a 5.5-inch color display placed in the center with a sensor that adapts the color and backgrounds according to the environment, making it visible in any light conditions. The screen displays all the basic information related to the speed, battery level, and range, as well as more complex travel data, accessible through the MODE button. With this mode enabled, you get info like the travel time, instant and average energy consumption, as well as a total and partial odometer.
With a focus on being user-friendly, Piaggio designed the scooter to be started using a remote control instead of the traditional key. There are two driving modes to choose from, with the range depending on which one you select. The scooter is limited to 18.6 mph (30 kph) when in ECO mode.
Piaggio fitted the 1 scooter with an easily removable battery that comes with a handle and can be recharged in the comfort of your home, office, and so on. It takes six hours to fully recharge it.
Two versions are available with the new Piaggio 1 e-scooter: a standard version, which is priced at approximately €2,700 ($3,200), and the 1 Active version, priced at around €3,300 ($3,900).
The standard Piaggio 1 has a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph) and a range of approximately 54.7 km (34 miles). With the 1 Active you can reach a top speed of 60 kph (37 mph) and you have a range of 66 km (41 miles) in SPORT mode. In ECO mode, you get up to 85 km (53 miles) on a single charge.
