Peugeot Partner Tepee Goes Electric, Boasts 170 Km Of Range

 
17 Feb 2017, 9:12 UTC ·
by
Just like autonomous driving tech, electrification is a trend that has taken the automotive world by storm. Due to increasing demand for pure electric drive, it shouldn’t surprise you that light commercial vehicles have also embraced this widespread craze.
Peugeot electrified the Partner a few years ago, though it did so only for the panel van version of the Partner. Now the time is high for the Partner Tepee to undergo the same treatment. The zero-emissions vehicle is set to be revealed in March at the type of car show you wouldn’t expect to see an LCV.

But then again, the Partner Tepee Electric is fully entitled to be premiered at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show because it features seating for five and a lot of cargo capacity. Slated to go on sale in Europe in September, the electrified Partner Tepee brags with 170 kilometers of range. In miles, that'd be 105.

Peugeot makes a case for this range by arguing that the “great majority of European motorists” drive “fewer than 60 kilometers” on a daily basis. Fair enough, I’d say. The secret to the Partner Tepee Electric is two lithium-ion batteries that are located on the sides of the rear suspension's underframe.

Guaranteed for eight years or 100,000 kilometers, the batteries are joined by an electric motor that develops 67 hp (49 kW) and 200 Nm. The means of propulsion is backed by a five-year/50,000-kilometer warranty. When you think about it, the Partner Tepee Electric does have a lot going for it.

“The Peugeot Partner Tepee Electric demonstrates our intention to make sustainable mobility accessible to all,” said David Peel, the managing director of the automaker’s UK division. “Whether for personal or business use, the Partner Tepee Electric stands out thanks to its blend of practicality and efficiency." Pricing, however, will be revealed closer to the on-sale date.
2017 Peugeot Partner Tepee Electric van Peugeot Partner Tepee Electric LCV 2017 Geneva Motor Show Peugeot EV
 
