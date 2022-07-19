People Are Actually Bidding on This Piece of Junk That Used to Be a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo

High-end exotics with salvage certificates change hands on a constant basis. Most of them can be brought back to life, but every once in a while we’re stunned by the condition of others that get listed for grabs.
The same goes for this piece of junk that used to be a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo, which is simply beyond salvageable. You don’t have to be addicted to gasoline fumes to tell that it was fire that has rendered it useless, which is a pity, considering that it is a proper driver’s car.
Normally, one would expect to see the wreckage in a junkyard, waiting to meet the crusher. However, this one is looking for a new home. And that’s not the crazy part, because while you and I would never ever bid a single dollar on it, someone is actually interested in taking it home for whatever reason.
The Copart listing reveals that the current bid, at the time of writing, was $3,600. We have no idea what the winning bidder will do with it, as it’s not like they can sell any of the parts for a quick buck, and they cannot even turn others into various decorative objects. But maybe they’re a sculptor with lots of imagination in search of a new project, so it could be a diamond in the rough for them.
According to the ad, the 911 Turbo in question, which is part of the new generation, came with a black paint finish and has undisclosed mileage, as if that matters to anyone. It can be found in North Charleston, South Carolina, and if somehow you feel the need to make it yours, then you should
go see the eye doctor know that the online auction will end in just a few hours, on July 20, at 5:00 p.m. EST (11 p.m. CET).
Normally, one would expect to see the wreckage in a junkyard, waiting to meet the crusher. However, this one is looking for a new home. And that’s not the crazy part, because while you and I would never ever bid a single dollar on it, someone is actually interested in taking it home for whatever reason.
The Copart listing reveals that the current bid, at the time of writing, was $3,600. We have no idea what the winning bidder will do with it, as it’s not like they can sell any of the parts for a quick buck, and they cannot even turn others into various decorative objects. But maybe they’re a sculptor with lots of imagination in search of a new project, so it could be a diamond in the rough for them.
According to the ad, the 911 Turbo in question, which is part of the new generation, came with a black paint finish and has undisclosed mileage, as if that matters to anyone. It can be found in North Charleston, South Carolina, and if somehow you feel the need to make it yours, then you should