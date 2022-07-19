autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 

People Are Actually Bidding on This Piece of Junk That Used to Be a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo

Home > News > U-turn
19 Jul 2022, 22:28 UTC ·
High-end exotics with salvage certificates change hands on a constant basis. Most of them can be brought back to life, but every once in a while we’re stunned by the condition of others that get listed for grabs.
Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet 11 photos
Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioletPorsche 911 Turbo CabrioletPorsche 911 Turbo CabrioletPorsche 911 Turbo CabrioletPorsche 911 Turbo CabrioletPorsche 911 Turbo CabrioletPorsche 911 Turbo CabrioletPorsche 911 Turbo CabrioletPorsche 911 Turbo CabrioletPorsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet
The same goes for this piece of junk that used to be a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo, which is simply beyond salvageable. You don’t have to be addicted to gasoline fumes to tell that it was fire that has rendered it useless, which is a pity, considering that it is a proper driver’s car.

Normally, one would expect to see the wreckage in a junkyard, waiting to meet the crusher. However, this one is looking for a new home. And that’s not the crazy part, because while you and I would never ever bid a single dollar on it, someone is actually interested in taking it home for whatever reason.

The Copart listing reveals that the current bid, at the time of writing, was $3,600. We have no idea what the winning bidder will do with it, as it’s not like they can sell any of the parts for a quick buck, and they cannot even turn others into various decorative objects. But maybe they’re a sculptor with lots of imagination in search of a new project, so it could be a diamond in the rough for them.

According to the ad, the 911 Turbo in question, which is part of the new generation, came with a black paint finish and has undisclosed mileage, as if that matters to anyone. It can be found in North Charleston, South Carolina, and if somehow you feel the need to make it yours, then you should go see the eye doctor know that the online auction will end in just a few hours, on July 20, at 5:00 p.m. EST (11 p.m. CET).

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Porsche Porsche 911 Porsche 911 Turbo 911 911 Turbo for sale used cars Copart
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories