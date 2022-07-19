Google Maps Rival Gets an Update Most People Will Probably Ignore

Say what you want about Google Maps, but there’s a very good reason why it’s considered the number one mobile navigation app out there.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s also everybody’s cup of tea, and this is the reason the so-many Google Maps alternatives out there come in handy.
Russian-based Yandex Navi is one of them, and the parent company Yandex describes it as one of the best replacements for other navigation apps out there. It comes with the full package, and this includes not only the typical navigation capabilities, but also speed limit and traffic camera warnings, podcast integration, and even CarPlay support on iPhones.
Given the geopolitical tensions produced by the war in Ukraine, we all know what happened with everything Russian, but this doesn’t necessarily mean developers have also stopped working on their apps.
Yandex is living proof in this regard, as the company’s navigation app has recently been updated with new capabilities that are specifically aimed at users in the domestic market.
For example, Yandex Maps now supports ordering takeaway from cafes and restaurants by just typing “Where to eat” in the search bar. After you choose a restaurant and pay for the order, the navigation app itself sends a notification and then guides you to the location where you can pick up the order.
Then, the application also supports booking appointments at beauty salons, once again right from the main UI without leaving its interface.
Inspired by Google Maps, the update is obviously available only for Russian users, and this is why most people out there will probably ignore this version completely. Given the war in Ukraine, there’s a good chance the userbase of Yandex Maps is dropping anyway, but if you still want to try out the improvements mentioned above, just download the latest update from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store right now.
