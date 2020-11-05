autoevolution
Peak Suspension 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Off-Road Rig Rocks 35” Tires

5 Nov 2020
As far as mid-sized trucks are concerned, you can’t get more off-road than the Colorado ZR2 with some tender loving care from American Expedition Vehicles. Peak Suspension can do better, though, and this brings us to the following rig that swaps the factory-spec 31s for 35-inch rubber and AEV Crestone DualSport wheels.
Founded two years ago and specialized in second-generation Colorados, Peak Suspension upgraded the truck before your eyes with the Summit kit that retails at $1,517.05 excluding the differential drop. In addition to coilovers, this package further includes upper control arms and add-a-leafs. Up to 2.25 inches of lift is possible up front while the rear end can be raised up to 1.5 inches over the stock truck.

The suspension specialist claims that the Summit won’t compromise “the awesome capability of the DSSV shocksthat make the ZR2 such a unique proposition in this segment. Chevy has also used this damping technology in the track-focused Camaro Z/28, and other applications include the Ford GT Mk II and Aston Martin One-77.

HighMark fender flares from American Expedition Vehicles contrast nicely with the Sand Dune Metallic paintwork of the pickup, a color that debuted for the 2021 model year. A snorkel – better described as a desert air intake – and skid plates are featured as well, along with auxiliary lights on the roof rack and a sturdy-looking bed rack.

As you can tell from one of the Instagram posts at the end of the story, Peak Suspension has also employed Lingenfelter Performance Engineering to squeeze out more ponies from the 3.6-liter V6 engine. The go-faster shop offers a TVS supercharger at $5,550 or $6,995 installed, which is joined by an intercooler with a 1.75-gallon aluminum reservoir tank. Instead of 308 horsepower as standard, the Eaton-based blower with Edelbrock know-how cranks things up to 450 horsepower.

Peak Suspension has “so many unique and hidden features we can’t wait to share,” but now’s not the time for that. It would be interesting to guesstimate how many greenbacks went into this build, though, more so if you remember how much the Colorado ZR2 costs. For the 2021 model year, the Extended Cab kicks off at $41k while the AEV off-road parts that make up the Bison package add $5,750 to the tally.

