Peak Suspension 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Off-Road Rig Rocks 35” Tires

The suspension specialist claims that the Summit won’t compromise “the awesome capability of the DSSV shocks” that make the ZR2 such a unique proposition in this segment. Chevy has also used this damping technology in the track-focused Camaro Z/28, and other applications include the Ford GT Mk II and Aston Martin One-77.
HighMark fender flares from American Expedition Vehicles contrast nicely with the Sand Dune Metallic paintwork of the pickup, a color that debuted for the 2021 model year. A snorkel – better described as a desert air intake – and skid plates are featured as well, along with auxiliary lights on the roof rack and a sturdy-looking bed rack.
As you can tell from one of the Instagram posts at the end of the story, Peak Suspension has also employed Lingenfelter Performance Engineering to squeeze out more ponies from the 3.6-liter V6 engine. The go-faster shop offers a TVS supercharger at $5,550 or $6,995 installed, which is joined by an intercooler with a 1.75-gallon aluminum reservoir tank. Instead of 308 horsepower as standard, the Eaton-based blower with Edelbrock know-how cranks things up to 450 horsepower.
Peak Suspension has “so many unique and hidden features we can’t wait to share,” but now’s not the time for that. It would be interesting to guesstimate how many greenbacks went into this build, though, more so if you remember how much the Colorado ZR2 costs. For the 2021 model year, the Extended Cab kicks off at $41k while the AEV off-road parts that make up the Bison package add $5,750 to the tally.
View this post on Instagram
We couldn’t be more thrilled with how this truck turned out. We have to give a huge shoutout to @adventure.offroad for helping crank this truck out in 3 weeks. Thanks to their amazing work, we have so many unique and hidden features we can’t wait to share. As usual, thanks to @53dano for always pumping such quality content. Stay tuned for more!
View this post on Instagram
Can’t believe I was just filming this @peaksuspension build completely stock and fresh out the lot in September and to see it now almost built all the way already. Big shoutout to @adventure.offroad for making it all happen. Off to @relentlessfabrication next? #Chevrolet #Chevy #2021ZR2 #ZR2 #OffRoad #Recovery #TheCalvary #Oof #PeakSuspension #Girth #Lol