10 Speeding Porsches Get 10 Speeding Tickets All at Once, Are Quite a Sight

Pro tip-if you and your 9 buddies get caught at 80+ in a 40 zone, all of you get tickets. And because it takes a LONG time to write 10 tickets, your dinner plans get messed up. Better, we think, than injuring or killing someone because of your selfish behavior. Please slow down. pic.twitter.com/h1rN7bTtGN — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) September 25, 2020

Proof’s in the pudding-here’s the stack of tickets. Note the numbering in the upper left corner. No staging here! pic.twitter.com/xcSl3GEXyO — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) September 25, 2020

What was probably a Porsche owners / enthusiasts gathering in Gilpin County, Colorado, was cut short when all the drivers got busted for doing double the legal speed in the area. The proof is the pudding, as the Colorado State Police says, and here is a photo that shows that, when it comes to the proverbial long arm of the law, riding in a pack is no guarantee you won’t get pulled over.According to the post on the official Colorado State Police Twitter, these Porsche “buddies” were doing 80 (129) in a 40 mph (64.3 kph) zone. They were all pulled over and ticketed for speeding, with the troopers using their example as a means to warn other drivers against speeding.“Pro tip – if you and your 9 buddies get caught at 80+ in a 40 zone, all of you get tickets,” the caption to the photo reads. “And because it takes a LONG time to write 10 tickets, your dinner plans get messed up. Better, we think, than injuring or killing someone because of your selfish behavior. Please slow down.”Because some commenters claimed the police had staged the photo as a means to get some good publicity for the department, another tweet shows all the citations issued on the occasion. The law in Colorado says that anyone clocked doing over 40 mph (64.3 kph) over the legal speed limit is issued a summons to court, with the fine determined by the judge.Then again, as one commenter points out, chances are high one of these Porsche owners is a lawyer and will take care of this for everyone involved. But if you ever wanted to know what 10 speeding Porsches pulled over all once look like, here it is.