Painful Lag Makes Apple’s Google Maps Rival Nearly Useless on CarPlay

In theory, Apple Maps should be one of the best alternatives to Google Maps, at least for those who have an iPhone and just want a navigation app on CarPlay.
But on the other hand, there’s so much Apple needs to improve about Apple Maps, and this doesn’t just come down to missing features.
The experience with the app sometimes proves to be rather unpolished, so it’s no surprise that some people are now struggling with an uncanny delay happening on CarPlay.
More specifically, I noticed that randomly, Apple Maps just starts exhibiting some sort of lag when running on CarPlay with an iPhone 12 Pro connected to the head unit. Before you ask, this is an Apple cable that has always been working just fine, so at first glance, this doesn’t seem to be a hardware issue.
The delay is making it quite hard to keep track of some quick turns, as Apple Maps exhibits a delay that sometimes takes as much as a couple of seconds. What this means is that you’re making a turn, but Apple Maps is still behind, so it only registers your move some two seconds later.
At first glance, this isn’t necessarily a widespread problem, though I see other people complaining about a similar behavior as well. It’s not very clear if the glitch is part of the horror CarPlay experience since iOS 15, but in my case, Apple Maps seems to be the only navigation app showing this weird lag.
Closing Apple Maps and switching to Google Maps fixes the tracking problem for me, and this seems to suggest there’s a problem with Apple’s software.
Of course, the Cupertino-based tech giant hasn’t offered any information on this delay, so nobody knows for sure how widespread it currently is and whether a fix is coming or not. A new iOS update is scheduled to launch later this month, so we’ll see if any improvements are included or not.
