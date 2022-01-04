You Might Not Want To Buy a Former Rental Car, Unless It's a Shelby GT350

Promoting a powerful car in the Muscle Car era was not an easy job for Ford, and it took a decisive step by hiring Caroll Shelby to upgrade the Mustang and then offer it for rental to Hertz. This is one of those special cars.
When Ford introduced the Mustang in 1964, it just hoped that the car would get some attention from the market, but it didn't expect that much attention. Even though it was available with a hard-top (coupe) or a convertible bodywork, it still sold like hotcakes. The big surprise came when John Oros secretly developed the fastback version, and the result was so good that the management put it into production right away.
The example you see here is a 1969 Shelby GT350 Fastback delivered that year to a company in San Francisco. It was part of the Hertz' Rent-a-Race program, and they have a unique paint scheme with gold Le Mans stripes and rocker panel stripes. However, this example now sports a white pinstripe on the sides, from bumper to bumper. Even if it was produced on April 1st, this car sold by RDWAutomotive is no joke!
As the rest of the cars used in that program, this one sports the five-spoke 15" wheels fitted with black Shelby center caps. Obviously, it doesn't come with the original tires but kept the original supplier, which is Goodyear. The spare is a space-saver one, so don't get too excited about that. But the interior still sports Caroll Shelby's signature on the dashboard, in front of the passenger.
Shelby installed a 351 cu-in V8 Windsor engine under the hood. In Ford's version, fitted with a two-barrel carburetor, it produced 250 hp. But Shelby fitted the cars with performance parts, which, in many cases, strangely "disappeared" from the rental vehicles. But this doesn't have to concern you since this example was fitted with an Autolite 4300 carburetor in May last year. Another significant change in this car was the transmission. The original car came with an automatic, but one of its owners later replaced it with a four-speed manual. Fortunately, it still has the 3.00:1 Traction-lock differential.
This car won't go for cheap with a long list of features such as power steering, air-conditioning, front power disc brakes, and Lucas fog lights. However, even though only the engine matches the bodywork, it already hit the $58,000 bar five days to go before the hammer fall.
