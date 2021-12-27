Google Maps and Waze Freezing at Launch on CarPlay, Nobody Likes the Fix

While the most recent iPhone operating system update comes with good news for CarPlay users, as it introduces some very anticipated fixes, it also seems to be causing new headaches, this time impacting more than just a single app.
Several users are reporting that their apps simply freeze at launch on CarPlay, and this typically ends with either a black screen or certain parts of the UI not loading at all.
The best example in this regard is Waze, which sometimes doesn’t launch and gets stuck with a black screen. In some cases, it does load, but the section of the UI where it should display the map remains blank.
Most users who came across these problems claim the whole thing happens with many more applications, including Spotify, Google Maps, and others. And of course, given more apps are impacted by the same error, it now looks like CarPlay itself is the one to blame for the whole thing.
Users who noticed this behavior in their car claim it was all introduced after the installation of iOS 15.2 earlier this month. So in theory, the latest iPhone operating system broke down something that only Apple can now fix with another update.
Fortunately for those who rely on CarPlay for their daily driving, there’s a fix to deal with this error temporarily until Apple comes up with a fix. It’s not the most convenient solution, but at least it gets the job done for now.
As it turns out, the freezing occurs because the app fails to load, and to allow the process to complete, you just need to launch the same app on the iPhone. In other words, if Waze fails to load or the map appears blank on CarPlay, just tap the app’s icon on your iPhone too, and then everything should work just fine.
Obviously, Apple hasn’t said a single thing about this glitch so far, so fingers crossed for iO5 15.3 to actually include a patch in this regard.
The best example in this regard is Waze, which sometimes doesn’t launch and gets stuck with a black screen. In some cases, it does load, but the section of the UI where it should display the map remains blank.
Most users who came across these problems claim the whole thing happens with many more applications, including Spotify, Google Maps, and others. And of course, given more apps are impacted by the same error, it now looks like CarPlay itself is the one to blame for the whole thing.
Users who noticed this behavior in their car claim it was all introduced after the installation of iOS 15.2 earlier this month. So in theory, the latest iPhone operating system broke down something that only Apple can now fix with another update.
Fortunately for those who rely on CarPlay for their daily driving, there’s a fix to deal with this error temporarily until Apple comes up with a fix. It’s not the most convenient solution, but at least it gets the job done for now.
As it turns out, the freezing occurs because the app fails to load, and to allow the process to complete, you just need to launch the same app on the iPhone. In other words, if Waze fails to load or the map appears blank on CarPlay, just tap the app’s icon on your iPhone too, and then everything should work just fine.
Obviously, Apple hasn’t said a single thing about this glitch so far, so fingers crossed for iO5 15.3 to actually include a patch in this regard.