Google Maps and Waze Freezing at Launch on CarPlay, Nobody Likes the Fix

More on this:

1 Waze Police Alerts Broken Down for Some, Inconsistency Defeating the Purpose

2 This Custom Dash Shows an iPad Feels Just Right as a Vertical Screen Too

3 Apple Explains Why Users Should Give Up on Google Maps and Waze, Use Apple Maps

4 Unexpected CarPlay Change in the Latest Update Is Likely a Feature, Not a Bug

5 Should YouTube Stay Banned on Android Auto and CarPlay?