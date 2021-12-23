Apple Explains Why Users Should Give Up on Google Maps and Waze, Use Apple Maps

We’ve known for a while that Apple is struggling to build a Google Maps rival, but whether or not the company has managed to do this is something that’s totally debatable.
For users in the United States, Apple Maps has indeed evolved substantially in the last few years, especially as it received more detailed maps, 3D navigation, and so many other features to improve the overall experience both on iPhone and on CarPlay.
For everyone else, on the other hand, Apple Maps is getting all these improvements at a very slow pace, and essential features, such as the detailed apps, are still nowhere to be seen.
On the other hand, Apple Maps product lead David Dorn and design lead Meg Frost believe Apple Maps is still the better choice when it comes to a navigation app. In a recent interview, the two explained that Apple Maps continues to be the best choice for several reasons, especially when compared to rivals like Google Maps and Waze.
First and foremost, Apple is very committed to improving Apple Maps in the long term, the two said. Of course, this is without a doubt good news, but on the other hand, so is Google, as Google Maps has received a plethora of improvements in the last couple of years, and more are already on the way.
Then, the Apple engineers say, Apple Maps is fully focused on user privacy. The attention it pays to protecting user data has been long been Apple’s main selling point, so now the company looks like it’s trying a similar approach for Apple Maps. In a world where so many users believe Google shouldn’t have access to so much user data, this approach could indeed work, especially as Apple needs to convince more users to give a try to Apple Maps.
And last but not least, the two claim Apple Maps plays nice with the rest of the Apple products, so for example, if you already have an iPhone, it makes no sense to use Google Maps.
Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that users would migrate en-masse from Google Maps to Apple Maps, but these statements once again show the Cupertino-based tech giant is very committed to improving its solution both in the short and in the long term.
