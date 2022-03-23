Package Deal Gives Brave Souls the Chance to Save a Classic Cadillac

One of the most challenging problems as far as the restoration of a classic car goes comes down to the lack of parts, especially if the vehicle in question has been sitting for a long time
Depending on how rare the missing component is, the project could eventually become quite a nightmare, turning the entire restoration process into an even more challenging and expensive job.
Someone on eBay, however, is offering not only a car to restore but also additional vehicles whose purpose would be to donate parts for a full overhaul of its sibling.
eBay seller buy_it_now_classic_cars has an impressive lineup of seventh-generation Cadillac Series 62, though it goes without saying they all require important work in most regards.
The gold 1961 Series 62 convertible looks to be the model that deserves a second chance despite exhibiting some burn damage from a mild fire. The engine is no longer there, but a new transmission has already been installed by the current owner, more or less jump-starting a potential restoration project.
At the same time, the 1962 convertible also looks doable, and the seller themselves confirms it’s the most solid model out of the entire lineup.
It’s not hard to figure out the package isn’t necessarily aimed at the Average Joe, as restoring at least one of these Caddys requires a lot of work in pretty much every regard.
The shared photos confirm the rust is also a problem, but on the other hand, the seller explains the cars roll and steer nicely for someone who wants to take them home.
Nobody should expect a lineup of four classic Cadillacs to come cheap despite their rather challenging condition. The owner isn’t willing to let their convertibles go for less than $15,500, and you can check them out in person by heading over to Maryland. Obviously, the cars must be towed to your garage.
