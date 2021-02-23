Narrated Video Shows Incredible View of Mars as Perseverance Was Landing

Oversized Barbie Car? Nope, Just a Full-Size Chinese Corvette-Inspired Cabrio

12 photos What a strange feeling! You don’t have to be an oldtimers’ enthusiast to enjoy the view of a 1958 Corvette. It is a rare sight and, if in a good condition, for sure anybody would gladly spend at least some minutes to get a closer look. But, hey, you’d better not come too close to this one!



Reality is not what it seems to be from a distance and disappointment is almost guaranteed. We are talking about the thing exposed by Songsan Motors at the latest edition of the International Auto Show in Beijing, during the autumn of 2020.



Unless you are partly blind, this automobile has very little chance to meet your expectactions. There is nothing about it that could make someone with a good eye sight think that it even partly resembles a real Chevrolet Corvette. That said, the level of detail that went into its build is something to be admired.



The Dolphin is 11.8 inches longer and 3.4 inches taller than the original



The Dolphin is 11.8 inches longer and 3.4 inches taller than the original Corvette C1. The disproportioned overhangs, the relatively short wheelbase and the small wheels make it look like a toy car, while the interior design is mindblowing in the worst possible way. Under its hood there is no V8, but a hybrid gas-electric powerplant provided by BYD, consisting of a turbocharged 1.5 liter engine and electric motor combo, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The system's total output is rated at 315 hp and 395 pound-feet of torque. Songsan claims an acceleration from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds for this kinda' funny front-wheel-drive convertible. Also, they say the 16 kWh battery, when completely charged, allows an electric range of about 60 miles (97 km). At least it must come cheap – as everybody from the western side of our planet would be tempted to think. Think again, though, because the price is about 598,000 yuan, which translates to some $87,725. Ooops!