Lamborghini Urus Chinese Clone Shows Up, Has 150 HP of Brute Force

When talking about China and great automobiles, the question is not whether such machines will be cloned, but rather which local automaker will get to pull such a stunt first. And the time has come for the Lamborghini Urus to get a Chinese copycat, with the name behind the stunt being Huansu Auto.

Interestingly, the Chinese carmaker chose to skip the rear fender drama of the Urus, coming up with a simpler design. Then again, we're expecting the move to be driven by fabrication ease rather than aesthetic reasons. After all, the generous hips of the Urus are one of the strongest elements setting it apart from the multitude of performance SUVs on the market.



Of course, once the actual vehicle shows up, you can expect less visual fantasy and more corner-cutting build quality. After all, Hunasu, whose name can be translated as Magic Speed, targets the audience in less developed cities - this market positioning means that the chances of the real deal meeting the copycat at a traffic light aren't too serious.



it's worth noting that the company is a subsidiary of the Beijing Auto Industries Corporation (BAIC).



Then again, tech side of the newcomer won't be all that magical, though, since the thing is set to be animated by a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine with 150 horses (the original has 650 hp, remember?). And since practicality was high on the list of priorities, the company aims to build both five- and seven-seater versions of the car.



