autoevolution
 

OneSpace Launches One of China’s First Private Rockets

17 May 2018, 6:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Space Junk
With the eyes of the world pinned to SpaceX, Boeing, and Blue Origin, it’s easy to miss developments in space exploration made in other parts of the world.
10 photos
Blue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin ships
Nearly unnoticed, China managed in a very short time to become a space superpower as well. Alongside Russia, the Asian country is currently the only one capable of launching humans into space, a feat which the Americans cannot match at this point, despite the glorious past.

Usually, the Chinese space program is being controlled by the government, like most high-profile projects in the country, That begins to change, and this trend was visible once again this Thursday after a Beijing-based start-up successfully launched a rocket towards the outer space.

The company in question is called OneSpace, and their achievement is said to be the first of its kind for the Chinese private space sector.

That may not be entirely true for at least one reason. Back in April, another Chinese company, i-Space, claimed to have sent a single-stage solid-propellant rocket at over the 100 km altitude (62 miles), the limit where Earth is said to end, and space is considered to begin.

It’s not yet clear what height this week's rocket reached, but the flight was suborbital. It’s also not clear whether the rocket is reusable or not.

The stated goal of the mission was to collect data for an undisclosed research project conducted together with the government’s Aviation Industry Corporation, CNN reports.

As you might have guessed, OneSpace considers itself the Chinese version of SpaceX. In terms of business model, the company’s CEO Shu Chang says OneSpace is where SpaceX was some years back.

The mid-term plans for OneSpace do not include launching humans in space or cars towards Mars. The company will focus on launching small satellites for various companies. To achieve that, an improved range of rockets is expected to be presented later in the year.
onespace spacex china space program China
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the European eCall Emergency System Works Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
ASTON MARTIN DB11 AMRASTON MARTIN DB11 AMR CoupeBMW M5 CompetitionBMW M5 Competition CompactASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600ASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600 CoupeMercedes-AMG GT S RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT S Roadster CoupeROLLS-ROYCE CullinanROLLS-ROYCE Cullinan LuxuryAll car models  
 
 