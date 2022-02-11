Over 40 Jobs Open at Aston Martin, It Might Be the Best Place To Start a Career

Aston Martin has announced it will offer over 40 career opportunities to apprentices, graduates, and interns in both of its facilities in the UK. The news came during the country's National Apprenticeships Week, and applications were open today on the dedicated career page.
If you are a petrolhead living in the UK, match the criteria for one of these jobs, you should not wait and let the chance of working for a prestigious automaker slip away. In the case of graduates and apprentices, the applications are only open until February 28, 2022. Candidates who have to undergo various assessments have until Summer 2022 before the places are assigned.
As you can imagine, having an early career placement at Aston Martin can be an excellent opportunity, even if the person does not continue their career within the company after the conclusion of the trial period.
Aston Martin has an employee improvement program in place to get everyone up to speed with the way the company operates and to improve their skills in accordance with the requirements of the job.
Those who want to be an intern within Aston Martin will have to wait until Spring 2022 to apply, but it might be the best thing you do to start a career in the automotive industry.
You need to do more than just apply, as there is a selection process in place, as with any other job or internship. If you do not make the cut this year, improve your resume by learning new skills and try again.
It is worth noting that a number of current Aston Martin employees started their careers through apprenticeships within the company. There are currently 18 such jobs available, as well as 20 for graduates and 10 paid positions for internships.
A two-year program allows graduate students to rotate through various areas of the business, as the graduate scheme from Aston Martin is split between Technical or Professional career paths.
Interns may enter the company through various departments, while apprentices may join the Parts Operations, Quality, Body Development, or Production departments. You can find the full list here.
As you can imagine, having an early career placement at Aston Martin can be an excellent opportunity, even if the person does not continue their career within the company after the conclusion of the trial period.
Aston Martin has an employee improvement program in place to get everyone up to speed with the way the company operates and to improve their skills in accordance with the requirements of the job.
Those who want to be an intern within Aston Martin will have to wait until Spring 2022 to apply, but it might be the best thing you do to start a career in the automotive industry.
You need to do more than just apply, as there is a selection process in place, as with any other job or internship. If you do not make the cut this year, improve your resume by learning new skills and try again.
It is worth noting that a number of current Aston Martin employees started their careers through apprenticeships within the company. There are currently 18 such jobs available, as well as 20 for graduates and 10 paid positions for internships.
A two-year program allows graduate students to rotate through various areas of the business, as the graduate scheme from Aston Martin is split between Technical or Professional career paths.
Interns may enter the company through various departments, while apprentices may join the Parts Operations, Quality, Body Development, or Production departments. You can find the full list here.