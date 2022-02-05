2023 Aston Martin DBX707 Digitally Gives Birth to 697-HP Super Wagon

Aston Martin has upped the ante with the new DBX707 that was unveiled earlier this week, and we thought that it will be a while until it falls into the hands of rendering artists.
However, we were wrong, as not long after it celebrated its online premiere, the Aston Martin DBX707 has been turned into a super estate. The digital model was shared by j.b.cars on Instagram a few days ago and already looks like the Lagonda of our dreams.
Unfortunately, it will remain a dream car, as most customers would rather get a high-rider instead of a posh sedan or wagon. Gunning for the likes of the Porsche Panamera, Audi A7, BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, and Mercedes-Benz CLS/Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door, it would give them a headache, as such a model would not only go like stink, but would also be very pretty.
In the performance department, it would obviously retain the same engine as the DBX707, namely an AMG-sourced, and Aston Martin-tuned twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, which is good for 697 hp (707 ps / 520 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. Since it would be lighter than the super SUV, which is now the most powerful of its kind, dwarfing even the big-bad Lamborghini Urus, it would also be quicker. The DBX707 boasts 3.3 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) and has a maximum speed of 193 mph (310 kph).
While pixel manipulators have already had their way with the Aston Martin DBX707, and tuners are probably sketching up new body kits, and developing power boosts for it, the automaker is getting ready to launch it. The first units of the super SUV will be shipped to their owners in the second quarter of the year. Each one will kick off at $232,000 Stateside, making it a bit pricier than the Lamborghini Urus, and truth be told, we cannot wait to see a drag race between the two.
Unfortunately, it will remain a dream car, as most customers would rather get a high-rider instead of a posh sedan or wagon. Gunning for the likes of the Porsche Panamera, Audi A7, BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, and Mercedes-Benz CLS/Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door, it would give them a headache, as such a model would not only go like stink, but would also be very pretty.
In the performance department, it would obviously retain the same engine as the DBX707, namely an AMG-sourced, and Aston Martin-tuned twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, which is good for 697 hp (707 ps / 520 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. Since it would be lighter than the super SUV, which is now the most powerful of its kind, dwarfing even the big-bad Lamborghini Urus, it would also be quicker. The DBX707 boasts 3.3 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) and has a maximum speed of 193 mph (310 kph).
While pixel manipulators have already had their way with the Aston Martin DBX707, and tuners are probably sketching up new body kits, and developing power boosts for it, the automaker is getting ready to launch it. The first units of the super SUV will be shipped to their owners in the second quarter of the year. Each one will kick off at $232,000 Stateside, making it a bit pricier than the Lamborghini Urus, and truth be told, we cannot wait to see a drag race between the two.