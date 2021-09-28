Original-Owner 1999 Ducati 996 Biposto Features Carbon-Clad Arrow Mufflers

5 We Simply Can’t Get Enough of This Reworked 2018 Ducati Monster 797

Let the force of 112 untamed stallions take your riding experience to new heights. 23 photos



Underneath its sporty outfit, Bologna’s legend hides a liquid-cooled Desmoquattro L-twin mill, with dual overhead camshafts and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. The 996cc powerplant will gladly deliver as much as 112 hp at 8,500 spins per minute, while a torque output of 69 pound-feet (93 Nm) will be summoned at about 8,000 revs. Upon reaching the rear wheel, this force enables the 996 to fly past the quarter-mile mark in no more than 10.7 blistering seconds.



With its Brembo brakes, premium Showa suspension and a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph), we can probably all agree that



The original saddle was removed in favor of a Corbin substitute, while its three-spoke wheels were enveloped in a neat layer of white paintwork. Earlier this year, the creature’s valve cover gaskets, battery and timing belts have all been replaced with modern alternatives for good measure.



Well, what if we told you this machine is searching for a new home as we speak? The 996 Biposto is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, and you might be surprised to learn that you’d only need a little over $3,500 to top the current bid – for the time being, that is. If you’re interested, be sure to visit the BaT There are plenty of sweet bargains to be found when browsing online auctioning websites; from precious classics and bespoke gems, to limited-edition rarities and affordable commuters. For instance, the bike we’ll be looking at today is a modified 1999 Ducati 996 Biposto that’s been owned by a single individual. As for mileage, the five-digit analog odometer tells us this gorgeous Duc saw just under 8,500 miles (13,700 km) of tarmac.Underneath its sporty outfit, Bologna’s legend hides a liquid-cooled Desmoquattro L-twin mill, with dual overhead camshafts and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. The 996cc powerplant will gladly deliver as much as 112 hp at 8,500 spins per minute, while a torque output of 69 pound-feet (93 Nm) will be summoned at about 8,000 revs. Upon reaching the rear wheel, this force enables the 996 to fly past the quarter-mile mark in no more than 10.7 blistering seconds.With its Brembo brakes, premium Showa suspension and a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph), we can probably all agree that Ducati ’s showstopper is an absolute missile! Additionally, the ‘99 MY beast received an assortment of juicy upgrades under current ownership, such as carbon fiber slip-on mufflers from Arrow, a fresh drive chain and aftermarket brake pads, among other goodies.The original saddle was removed in favor of a Corbin substitute, while its three-spoke wheels were enveloped in a neat layer of white paintwork. Earlier this year, the creature’s valve cover gaskets, battery and timing belts have all been replaced with modern alternatives for good measure.Well, what if we told you this machine is searching for a new home as we speak? The 996 Biposto is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, and you might be surprised to learn that you’d only need a little over $3,500 to top the current bid – for the time being, that is. If you’re interested, be sure to visit the BaT platform soon, as the bidding deadline is set for Monday, October 4.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.