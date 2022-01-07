One Year After Getting It, Frank Clark Sr. Flaunts Golden Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Frank Clark Sr. started last year with a new, bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan. One year later, he celebrates ownership by flaunting his luxury SUV on social media as he cuddles with his son.
Frank Dominick Clark plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League as a defensive end. At 28 years old, he reached a $74 million net worth as of 2021, and he definitely can have a very comfortable lifestyle.
Last year, the luxury dealership that mainly works with professional athletes Champion Motoring’s first post in 2021 was Clark’s new and beautiful Rolls-Royce Cullinan, one-of-one. The bespoke luxury vehicle comes with a beautiful caramel color paint, while the interior has a more subtle and elegant vibe with a black and white color scheme. With white leather seats and a Starlight Headliner, the British company’s first SUV does offer a lot of comfort and style.
Flash forward to the present day, a year later, and the NFL player shows off his bespoke Cullinan while hanging out with his son, proving that the SUV is part of the family, too.
Clark’s Cullinan doesn’t come with a console in the center of the backseat, offering enough space for a baby car seat.
As beautiful as it’s powerful, the Cullinan comes with a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine which puts out 562 horsepower (570 s) at 5,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm. Resources reach both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission. This helps the car reach 62 mph (100 kph) in five seconds and a top speed electronically limited at 155 mph (249 kph).
The NFL player also owns a yellow Lamborghini Urus and a burgundy Mercedes-AMG G 63, which shows he knows exactly how to pick the most luxurious SUVs.
