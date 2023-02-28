One-Off BMW R75/5 Dritte Looks All Business, Stays True to Its Classic Origins

When you’re working with a donor as pretty as an R75/5, you might as well keep its most recognizable cosmetic trait and build around it.
We're rather keen on what Tennessee-based Analog Motorcycles (AM) can pull off, so there have been countless occasions when their work was showcased on autoevolution. Using donors from just about every marque and era, Tony Prust’s craftsmen have amassed a sizeable portfolio of custom builds since the shop was founded 15 years ago.
The project you’re looking at here attained its current form around 2018, and the Analog squad dubbed it Dritte. In its previous incarnation, this bike used to be a stock BMW R75/5 from the model-year 1972, but it manages to look way sexier after all the mods performed by AM. Let us begin with the work they’ve done to the motorcycle’s chassis.
Having ditched the factory subframe, the lads proceeded to fit a bolt-on alternative from their proprietary aftermarket catalog in its stead. You’ll spot dual Gazi shocks with piggyback reservoirs supporting the Beemer’s rear end, while its OEM forks have been rebuilt with Race Tech springs and valve emulators.
Atop the new subframe rests an elegant brown leather saddle fashioned by Dane Utech, one of AM’s go-to upholstery specialists. Further back, we notice a handmade rear fender topped with a discreet license plate holder, LED lighting, and a highly practical luggage rack. Moving over to Dritte’s front end, Tony and his crew fitted a second custom-built fender and a billet aluminum top clamp.
The latter is joined by a Moose Racing handlebar wearing brown grips and an underslung CRG mirror on the left-hand side. Although the Analog team chose to retain the R75/5’s stunning fuel tank, they appear to have repositioned it ever so slightly in order to achieve the desired silhouette. Down on the flanks, there are billet foot pegs rounding out the creature’s ergonomics.
Electrical upgrades consist of revised wiring and a top-shelf EarthX battery, which is stored inside a bespoke tray beneath the seat pan. Motogadget supplied a set of tiny, yet bright m-Blaze turn signals, and the tires hugging Dritte’s wheels are Avon’s grippy RoadRider compound.
Once they’ve overhauled the airhead’s 745cc boxer-twin engine, Analog’s moto physicians had its factory exhaust headers ceramic-coated and mated to premium Cone Engineering silencers. Last but not least, the machine’s tasteful color scheme was a joint venture between Kiel’s Kustoms, Artistimo, and J&J Powder Coating. There’s nothing too flashy about it – just good old beauty through simplicity!
AM’s bright minds certainly went to town on this project, and the modifications they performed are strikingly effective despite not being too complex. Unfortunately, there’s no word on how much the client had to pay for Dritte to become a reality, as Analog Motorcycles don’t make such information publicly available on their website. We’re inclined to think this level of craftsmanship doesn’t come cheap, though.
