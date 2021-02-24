One-Off 1977 BMW R100S Got the Modern Makeover It Deserved and You’ll Love It

Over the years, we’ve come across a plethora of magnificent custom builds based on BMW’s two-wheeled creatures. Although the R nineT is, by far, workshops’ most common pick when looking for a Bavarian donor with an attitude, you’ll often stumble upon classic machines that’ve been gracefully reborn at the hands of talented moto artists.
Take, for instance, this handsome piece of bespoke machinery brewed by the pros over at Iñaki Bellver’s Ønix Design. At its core, the German beast was a weary 1977 variant from Motorrad’s beloved R100S lineup. Within its steel double cradle frame, the bike in question houses an air-cooled boxer-twin mill that prides itself with a humungous displacement of 980cc.
At 7,000 rpm, the powerplant is fully capable of producing up to 70 hp, along with 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of unforgiving torque at 6,000 rpm. This force is handed over to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, enabling the R100S to run the quarter mile in just under 13 seconds. Additionally, it prides itself with a healthy top speed of no less than 119 mph (191 kph).
The following step consisted of rebuilding the hoops with stainless-steel spokes and powder-coated rims. As soon as the units were reassembled, Ønix proceeded to envelop both items in high-performance E270 rubber from Shinko’s inventory. Furthermore, the entire structure has been rewired, receiving a selection of modern electricals that'll have it step into the 21st Century. Beneath the engine, you’ll find a lithium-ion battery neatly stored within a laser-cut box.
Up front, we notice an aftermarket headlight with retro vibes, while the cockpit is kept free of clutter by a Motoscope Tiny speedometer from Motogadget. The latter sits atop a one-off top clamp that’s been painstakingly fabricated in-house. As soon as the aforementioned parts were installed, Bellver’s specialists manufactured a gorgeous selection of unique bodywork modules that’ll give their mechanical entity a personality of its own, such as a new front fender and one tasty leather saddle, to name a couple.
The finishing touch comes in the form of a metallic grey base applied to R100S’ factory fuel chamber. On the other hand, the frame wears a stealthy matte black finish that complements the gas tank, engine covers and rear drum brake. Needless to say, Ønix Design’s team did one hell of a job reworking this Bavarian colossus!
