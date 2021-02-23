This Unique BMW R nineT’s Alloy Attire Is a Fine Display of Flawless Metalwork

As time went by, there’s been absolutely no shortage of staggering custom builds based on BMW’s mighty R nineT, some of which have adorned the autoevolution pages with their grace. In the past, we featured Deep Creek Cycleworks’ sinister “Black Bull” and one drool-worthy piece of two-wheeled machinery brewed by VTR Customs, to name a couple.
Given its layout and tasty characteristics, the fact that Motorrad’s fiend is a hot pick for bespoke undertakings comes across as no surprise. It is brought to life by a feral DOHC boxer-twin powerplant that boasts a colossal displacement of 1,170cc and four radially aligned valves per cylinder. The twin-cooled monstrosity will be more than happy to generate as much as 110 hp at around 7,550 rpm.
On the other hand, this nasty animal is fully capable of producing up to 86 pound-feet (116 Nm) of unforgiving twisting force at 6,000 rpm. A shaft final drive receives the engine’s brutal oomph from a six-speed constant mesh transmission. Ultimately, this whole shebang enables Bavaria’s predator to reach a healthy top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
Now, the modified behemoth you’re seeing here hails from the French aftermarket masters over at Ortolani Customs – an ambitious enterprise located in Nice. A little while back, we visited their portfolio to admire a surreal Ducati 1199 Panigale S that keeps things looking rad. This time around, we’ll soothe your moto-loving souls by diving in for a thorough examination of the team’s accomplishments on the revered R nineT.
The very first feature you’ll notice is a menacing full-alloy outfit replacing the bike’s factory bodywork. After drawing inspiration from flat trackers and fighter jets, the craftsmen undertook the painstaking task of fabricating each and every last aluminum panel in-house. Up front, we find a slim fender and a tiny fairing flanking the headlight housing, while the machine’s rear end is adorned with a venomous tail section.
When the powertrain tweaks were concluded, R nineT’s standard hoops have been removed to make room for a set of forged PVM wheels. For ample grip, these bad boys are hugged tightly by top-shelf Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tires on both ends. To summon a healthy dose of additional stopping power, the brakes received high-performance rotors and an Accossato master cylinder.
At the rear, suspension duties are handled by a Matris shock absorber, coupled with a high-grade steering damper on the opposite end. Last but not least, the original lighting components have been replaced with aftermarket items from Kellerman’s inventory.
Of all the reworked R nineTs we’ve seen lately, Ortolani Customs’ alloy-clad leviathan takes the cake for being juiciest among them!
