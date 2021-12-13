One-of-Three Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge: Drop-Dead Gorgeous, Widebody, Magic Carpet Ride

4 Widebody Spofec Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge Is an Overdose of Charm and Power

Let’s face it. You don’t get a Rolls Royce for handling and track capability (even though they are extremely capable). You get this kind of car to make a statement, especially if it’s a 1-of-3 Rolls-Royce Overdose Dawn Black Badge. With its widebody, lustrous, bespoke design (just a stream of nomenclature defining its spontaneity), this Novitec version is more than a luxurious cabin with the roof peeled down 8 photos



It’s easy to note the changes at first glance. For starters, they have made it wider. Novitec used carbon fiber kits, completely changing its facia from the nose to the rear. It also comes with a new front and rear bumper.



Like the facia, the rear is wider to fit the rest of the body. The Novitec Royce Dawn Black Badge doesn’t come with an exhaust upgrade, so It retains its soft sound.



It sits low and it looks fantastic. Novitec used a lowering module on the suspension, dropping it down by four centimeters (almost 2 inches) - you can barely get your hands between the tire and fender. It’s bulky, with broad shoulders, and it's about 208 cm (82 in), excluding the side mirrors.



Underneath this gorgeous widebody beast of a car is a twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 engine that puts out 717 hp and nearly 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque, tuned with a plug-and-play performance upgrade.



The Novitec Group has only made three units of the Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge and, unfortunately, they are sold-out.



