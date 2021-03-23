One More Android Auto Glitch Caused by Android 11 Could Finally Get a Fix

Samsung started the rollout of Android 11 for its lineup of devices in late 2020, and since then, its users have been struggling with various bugs hitting Android Auto, one of which is still around these days.
It’s a problem that causes the wireless mode to disconnect all of a sudden in the car, with plenty of users complaining of the same behavior on Google’s forums.
It all happens on various phone models already updated to Android 11, and while Samsung has remained tight-lipped on the whole thing, it’s now up to Google to resolve the problem.
“Same here with my Samsung Galaxy S10+ after the Android 11 update. I cannot connect my phone to my car's AA immediately. It takes several tries of plugging/unplugging of cable to the car and stopping the app in the phone. There isn't a pattern to how many tries or order of actions. It is hit and miss. I've tried this with 2 official Samsung USB cables,” one user explains.
The good news is that Google has already confirmed it’s looking into these reports. Earlier this week, members of the Android Auto team asked users to share additional logs to help developers figure out what exactly is happening and what causes the random disconnecting.
In some cases, users claim they noticed a somewhat improvement in the most recent Android Auto updates, but the problem is far from gone, with the disconnects still happening on every connect.
Someone says they reached out to Kenwood, the manufacturer of head units also impacted by the problem, and they were told the one to blame was Android 11.
Of course, it’s too early to tell when the fix could get the go-ahead, but right now, the good news is Google is working on it. Further information should be shared rather sooner than later.
